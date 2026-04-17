Friday, April 17, 2026
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Soroptimist to host “Flourish” fundraiser with support & talent from Lamb’s Players

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Soroptimist of Coronado’s first in-person fundraising event since 2019 will be an evening at Feast & Fareway showcasing an all-female musical performance by members of Lamb’s Players. For over 75 years, the Coronado Soroptimist chapter has worked to foster opportunities for women and girls to achieve educational advancement and financial independence. The Lamb’s performers are generously sharing their talents with the community in support of this mission. The event will take place on May 14, beginning at 5:30 pm.

Guests will be treated to songs originated by legendary female artists of the 1960s and 1970s, including “Beautiful” by Carole King, “You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon, “Respect” by Aretha Franklin, and “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone.

Photo, L to R: Sydney Joyner, Natasha Reese, Joy Yandell-Hall, Angela Chatelain Avila. Courtesy photo

Kerry Meads, the Associate Artistic Director of Lamb’s Players Theatre shared, “We are honored to partner with Soroptimist International of Coronado for this special evening.  Celebrating the voices of iconic female artists — performed by an all-women cast — beautifully reflects Soroptimist’s mission. We hope to inspire the community to come together in support of women and girls.”

The Coronado Soroptimist club invites long-time supporters and all fellow community members for this festive and meaningful evening — an opportunity to connect, celebrate, and raise vital funds for scholarships, grants, and educational programs that help women and girls flourish. There will be food, drinks, and a silent auction.

To attend, make a donation, or  learn more about Soroptimist, visit coronadosoroptimist.org.

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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