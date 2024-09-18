Thursday, September 19, 2024
Calling all Fashionistas: Shop Like a Style Icon with Coronado Junior Woman’s Club this Friday

Christine Van Tuyl
A.L.C. is a sophisticated fashion line shopped by A-List celebrities, and will be showcased at the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club “Shop for a Cause” this Friday.

If you like shopping and you love supporting the community, then check out Coronado Junior Woman Club’s (CJWC) “Shop with a Cause” at a beautiful Coronado residence this Friday. Popping up at the event are some of the most luxurious, exciting and celebrity-loved styles in women’s fashion, including A.L.C.’s fall line, Thatch Jewelry and Khara Collective. The event is hosted by Coronado local Jamie O’Grady and stylist Majuba Levine, an influencer responsible for dressing some of San Diego’s fashion elites.

The best part? A portion of the proceeds will go towards funding the CJWC’s Marilyn Foster Scholarships. The Coronado scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors who have proven a commitment to their community through service.

“’Shop For a Cause’ is everything I love about being a part of the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club,” said Jamie O’Grady, Co-Host and Publicity Chair for CJWC. “We are bringing talented and passionate women together to carry on our legacy of making a difference at the community level here in Coronado.”

It’s all happening Friday, September 20 from 11am to 5pm at 800 1st Street. Shoppers are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

A.L.C. is personal favorite of style icons like Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Kate Hudson and Chrissy Teigen, and is known for its quality fabrics and sophisticated styles. Founder Andrea Lieberman, Manhattan-based and trained at Parson’s School of Design, exploded onto the styling scene after putting Jennifer Lopez in the emerald green dress with the plunging neckline at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Guests will also shop Thatch Jewelry, a luxe, woman-owned jewelry line featuring modern, feminine pieces. Founded in 2014, Thatch was born with the goal of creating jewelry that combines both a luxury and fine essence at an accessible price point.

Khara Collective is the small business go-to for candles, diffusers and gifts. Known for its “sanctuary-style” treasures, this women-owned company is a favorite of those seeking personal gifts.

Marilyn Foster 1948
Marilyn Foster 1948. Marilyn Foster was known for her steadfast dedication to serving the Coronado community.

The ladies of CJWC are excited to bring the community together for a festive fall event, and inspire young women who are lifting up the Coronado through community service.

“The Marilyn Foster Scholarship is founded on the principle Marilyn herself lived by,” said O’Grady. “Our community is only as strong as the people who make it. We as a club are hoping to fund at least one additional scholarship this year through Friday’s event.”

Learn more about the Marilyn Foster Scholarship and the previous recipients of the scholarships here.



