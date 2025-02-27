The Cancer Cartel Fashion Resale Event Raises $11,000 to Help Cancer Patients

You could say it was a success.

The first-ever Coronado Cancer Cartel resale shopping event, dubbed “Fashion Funds the Fight,” raised more than $11,000 for cancer patients. The event, which took place at a Coronado home on Thursday, February 20, drew more than 100 community members, plus more than a dozen volunteers.

“Our event was a resounding success, and the reactions from the guests reflected that energy,” said Shelly Tinney-Miller from the Cancer Cartel. “Attendees were thrilled by the incredible selection of new and lightly-loved luxury fashion, with many excited to shop for a cause, knowing that 100% of the funds raised would go directly to cancer warriors in need.”

The event featured fashion brands from L’Agence, Simkhai, and Veronica Beard as well as high-fashion from Hellessey. And don’t forget the tried-and-true luxury donations from Gucci, Burberry and Dior. There was even a gown from Oscar de la Renta.

Guests smiled and chatted as they combed through racks of stylish clothing, while others giggled as they snagged $75 Gucci sandals. Local musician and DJ TeeLynn kept the party going, and guests noshed on snacks from Alex at Coronado Charcuterie, Sugar Cookies by Sherri, drinks by the Coronado Tasting Room, with more treats from Ramona, French Bloom and Poppi.

“We heard so many guests say how much they loved the atmosphere,” said Tinney-Miller. “It was the perfect mix of fashion, philanthropy and fun with bubbles, bites and beats creating an unforgettable experience.”

Many guests also shared how deeply they were moved by the Cancer Cartel mission: to help cancer patients fund day-to-day living expenses while undergoing treatments. And the Cancer Cartel isn’t wasting any time. According to Tinney-Miller, they are going to start writing checks to cancer warriors “right away.”

“We’re already getting messages about what is next…our tentative plan is something in October, around Breast Cancer Awareness month,” she said.

Stay tuned for more information about the next Cancer Cartel shopping event.

A message from the Cancer Cartel: The Cancer Cartel would also like to thank our generous hosts for welcoming us into their home, all the volunteers, as well as the planning committee: Shelly Tinney-Miller, Tracy Real, Marilyn Klisser, Megan Parma, Tania Swasbrook, Andrea Trujillo, Sara Ali, Salma Ali, Katiana Jimenez, and Jen Faley.





