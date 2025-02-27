Thursday, February 27, 2025
The Cancer Cartel Fashion Resale Event Raises $11,000 to Help Cancer Patients

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Marilyn Klisser holds up a jumpsuit at the “Fashion Funds the Fight” resale shopping event. Klisser owns Salon on First and served on the planning committee for the fundraiser. Photo by Rebecca Fratt.

You could say it was a success.

The first-ever Coronado Cancer Cartel resale shopping event, dubbed “Fashion Funds the Fight,” raised more than $11,000 for cancer patients. The event, which took place at a Coronado home on Thursday, February 20, drew more than 100 community members, plus more than a dozen volunteers.

“Our event was a resounding success, and the reactions from the guests reflected that energy,” said Shelly Tinney-Miller from the Cancer Cartel. “Attendees were thrilled by the incredible selection of new and lightly-loved luxury fashion, with many excited to shop for a cause, knowing that 100% of the funds raised would go directly to cancer warriors in need.”

The founders of the Cancer Cartel–Shelly Tinney-Miller, Katy Tinney-Olson and Kerry Solmonsen–celebrate a great start to the event. Photo by Rebecca Fratt.

The event featured fashion brands from L’Agence, Simkhai, and Veronica Beard as well as high-fashion from Hellessey. And don’t forget the tried-and-true luxury donations from Gucci, Burberry and Dior. There was even a gown from Oscar de la Renta.

An Oscar De La Renta dress was generously donated to the cause. Photo by Rebecca Fratt.

Guests smiled and chatted as they combed through racks of stylish clothing, while others giggled as they snagged $75 Gucci sandals. Local musician and DJ TeeLynn kept the party going, and guests noshed on snacks from Alex at Coronado Charcuterie, Sugar Cookies by Sherri, drinks by the Coronado Tasting Room, with more treats from Ramona, French Bloom and Poppi.

Guests got to shop new “tags on” items thanks to ALINE Boutique. Photo by Rebecca Fratt.
Did someone say designer shoes? Photo by Rebecca Fratt.

“We heard so many guests say how much they loved the atmosphere,” said Tinney-Miller. “It was the perfect mix of fashion, philanthropy and fun with bubbles, bites and beats creating an unforgettable experience.”

Guests enjoyed champagne while they shopped. Photo by Rebecca Fratt.

Many guests also shared how deeply they were moved by the Cancer Cartel mission: to help cancer patients fund day-to-day living expenses while undergoing treatments. And the Cancer Cartel isn’t wasting any time. According to Tinney-Miller, they are going to start writing checks to cancer warriors “right away.”

More than a dozen volunteers helped make the event a success. Photo by Rebecca Fratt.

“We’re already getting messages about what is next…our tentative plan is something in October, around Breast Cancer Awareness month,” she said.

Stay tuned for more information about the next Cancer Cartel shopping event.

A message from the Cancer Cartel: The Cancer Cartel would also like to thank our generous hosts for welcoming us into their home, all the volunteers, as well as the planning committee: Shelly Tinney-Miller, Tracy Real, Marilyn Klisser, Megan Parma, Tania Swasbrook, Andrea Trujillo, Sara Ali, Salma Ali, Katiana Jimenez, and Jen Faley.

Tricia Lynn and Kerry Solmonsen at the DJ table. Photo by Rebecca Fratt.

 

 



Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it's only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she's not working, you'll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You'll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

