Tuesday, September 24, 2024
EducationPeople

Meet Ashley DeGree, the New President and CEO of Coronado Schools Foundation

4 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl

It’s only been three weeks, but Ashley DeGree, the new President and CEO of Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF), is already making things happen. Last week CSF unveiled the theme for its 2024 Gala, New York, New York: a Night Out in the Big Apple. In addition to some intense gala-planning, DeGree says she’s been busy reaching out to donors, engaging with the community and running the organization.

“It surprises me how much money CSF is giving back to the schools, and what we are able to do with this amazingly generous community,” said DeGree. “Last year, we gave back $833,300 in order to fund the two STEM and arts pathways at all four of our public schools.”

DeGree announces this year’s theme for the Coronado Schools Foundation Gala at the Hotel Del Coronado.

DeGree says that she didn’t necessarily see herself taking over the role of president and CEO so soon, but she’s excited for the challenge. After all, she’s spent the last four years training. She started working at CSF part-time in the middle of the pandemic with two small children, and worked the last couple of years as the Director of Development, reporting to Michelle Gilmore, the former CEO. That’s on top of eight more years of nonprofit experience.

“I was able to work directly under Michelle for those four years and she’s such a good mentor,” said DeGree of her former boss, who moved on to a position at the Coronado Community Foundation. “And I’m really excited to be at CSF; my kids directly benefit from the fundraising we do. As do so many other kids.”

DeGree says she’s excited to champion arts and STEM pathways for kids as President and CEO of CSF.

In the time DeGree has worked at the nonprofit, not only has she weathered a global pandemic, but she pulled off the very successful Island Paradise Gala and Tiki Club in a new format.

She’s also proud of the wildly successful Coronado Art and Wine Festival, a collaboration between CSF and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, which is now in its fourth year. The event—which is free to the public—drew more than 12,000 guests, featuring more than 80 artist exhibits and 40 participating restaurants. This year, she hopes to put a bigger focus on student art that kids are creating in Coronado schools.

This year’s Coronado Arts and Wine Festival drew more than 12,000 attendees.

But she admits there are some challenges ahead.

First off, the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) is underfunded, getting about $1,700 less money per student than other San Diego schools. By contributing to CSF, donors are directly funding important STEM and arts classes at all four campuses.

“This year, our students need our help more than ever,” said DeGree. “We don’t want to go back to a time when there isn’t art in the elementary schools. We want music and art, and we want our Innovation labs and robotics teams, we want broadcasting, ceramics, and we want environmental science at the high school.”

DeGree in her CSF offices where she raises money for arts and STEM.

It’s also challenging to fundraise in a town with so many successful nonprofits, where everyone seems to be asking the same people for money. It’s critical that CSF educate the public on exactly what programs and classes the organization is paying for.

“We need to make sure everyone knows what we are doing and where the money is going,” said DeGree.

And sometimes, she says it’s easy to take some district-wide programs for granted.

“Of course there’s an art class at the elementary school,” she said. “Why wouldn’t there be? Well, actually it wouldn’t be there if people weren’t donating to CSF.”

Then there’s the shifting role the nonprofit could take when the district makes it to Basic Aid, whereby Coronado schools will be fully-funded by local property taxes. This means that CUSD could see additional ongoing revenues between $8 million and $12 million a year as soon as the 2027-2028 school year.

“It might open up a new door,” says DeGree. “If we’re no longer needed to fund teacher salaries for arts and science, we can offer some amazing new opportunities that the kids don’t have yet, that goes above and beyond what we currently offer.”

But DeGree knows one thing for certain: she believes in the power of the Coronado community.

“Coronado is such a generous and lovely community,” she said. “Being military – my husband is in the Navy – we’ve moved a lot and been a lot of places. And I think this is the most welcoming town and there are so many opportunities to give back, be involved and make it home.”

DeGree with her family at Coronado Beach. She said, being military, they have moved and lived many different places. But they are happy to call Coronado home!

DeGree is looking forward to embracing her new role and creating positive impacts on learning for all kids in CUSD. She credits her staff for much of the organization’s success, saying they make a “huge” difference. But most of all, she feels lucky to be here.

“I don’t want to go anywhere else,” she said. “I love what we do here.”

Community members can learn more about the gala buy tickets and reserve tables here, and learn more all the programs CSF funds by visiting CSFKids.org.

DeGree with her husband Matt at the CSF Island Paradise Gala.

 



Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Listening and Learning: A Message from Andrew Gade

Education

CUSD Update: District Talks Budget, Future Cuts and the Merits of an After School Esports Program at CMS

History

A New Spin on the American Dream: How Two Coronado Families Defied Racism, Resulting in a $5 Million Donation for Black Students

People

Meet your Neighbor: Jody Esquer, Artist and More

Education

CSF Unveils New Playground Mural at Village Elementary

Education

Coronado School of the Arts Students Perform in Scotland at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

MORE FROM AUTHOR

History

A New Spin on the American Dream: How Two Coronado Families Defied Racism, Resulting in a $5 Million Donation for Black Students

History

Coronado Man Memorialized as Victim of Racial Lynching on the Coronado Ferry

Education

CUSD Update: District Boosts Enrollment with Interdistrict Transfers, Talks School Safety and Cell Phones

Community News

Dozens of Community Members Rally to Save the Trees, Again

Education

CUSD School Board Candidate Fitzhugh Lee Talks Books and Budget

Education

Shawnee Barton Merriman – Mom of Four, Educator and Poker Champion Goes “All In” for a Seat on CUSD School Board

More Local News

After Lengthy Closure, Imperial Beach Shoreline is (Mostly) Open

News

CUSD Update: District Talks Budget, Future Cuts and the Merits of an After School Esports Program at CMS

Education

Shore Duty Brings Award Winning Spirits and Homemade Offerings to Local Food Scene

Dining

Coronado Will Consider Purchasing an Electric Fire Engine

City of Coronado

City Council Approves Increases to Recreation Fees

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

After Lengthy Closure, Imperial Beach Shoreline is (Mostly) Open