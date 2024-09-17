Tuesday, September 17, 2024
HistoryPeople

A New Spin on the American Dream: How Two Coronado Families Defied Racism, Resulting in a $5 Million Donation for Black Students

6 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
The descendants of the Dong family, Lloyd Jr and Ron Dong, and their spouses, stand in front of their old home at 832 C Avenue, waiting to meet the great-grandchildren of Gus and Emma Thompson for the very first time.

Do something nice for somebody else without expecting anything in return.

That’s the advice of Ballinger Kemp, the great-grandson of Gus and Emma Thompson, one of Coronado’s founding Black families, who rented and sold their home to Chinese immigrants when no one else would. On Monday, the legacy of kindness came full circle when the Dongs donated their portion of the proceeds of the sale of the Coronado property to the San Diego State University Black Resource Center.

It’s a $5 million donation, and it’s the biggest one the center has ever received.

At the request of the Dong Family, the center was renamed the Gus and Emma Thompson Black Resource Center, in their honor.

“The Thompsons gave my parents the ability to make the American Dream,” said Lloyd Dong Jr. at a gathering at the home on C Avenue before the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “They gave us a safe place to live, to raise a family.”

And now the Dong family has paid it forward. With the $5 million donation, the Gus and Emma Thompson Black Resource Center will expand academic programs, upgrade mental health supports, provide additional mentors and upgrade facilities, according to a press release from SDSU.

It all started in 1938 when the Dongs thought there was “no way” they could have rented a home in Coronado. As Chinese-Americans, Lloyd and Margaret Dong faced race-related challenges and restrictions when it came to making a home in the United States, including the Chinese Exclusion Act.

But the Thompsons, one of Coronado’s first Black families, already owned a house and horse stables on C Avenue. Gus Thompson, who had been formerly enslaved in Kentucky, and his wife Emma were both successful entrepreneurs and two of Coronado’s most important Black pioneers. The Thompsons bought their property in 1899, before racial restrictions and covenants barred non-white buyers from purchasing a home.

Gus Thompson was formerly enslaved in Kentucky, but eventually made it to Coronado, working as a coachman for E.S. Babcock of the Hotel Del Coronado. Emma Thompson ran a cafe at Tent City. (Photos courtesy of Norman Baynard Collection, San Diego History Center – Gus; and Miriam Matthews Collection, UCLA Library – Emma)
Gus Thompson later owned a booming livery and transfer business. The stables were at 830 C Avenue, which is now the location of an apartment complex.

The Thompsons rented, and later sold, their home to Lloyd and Margaret Dong.

For the Dongs, it was nothing less than life-changing.

“Because we grew up in Coronado, and got our education here, we have become financially able to donate this money to the center, and we are happy to do that,” Lloyd Dong, Jr. said earlier this year. “What’s important here is what was given to us, to our family, and the education that came from it, and now is the time to give it back,” said Ron Dong.

Lloyd Dong Jr. and Ron Dong stand with their spouses, Girina and Janice. Lloyd and Ron’s parents had nowhere to live until the Thompsons rented them their house on C Avenue. Lloyd Dong Sr. worked in Coronado as a gardener.

Before Monday’s ceremony at SDSU, the descendants of the Thompsons and Dongs met for the very first time in the front yard of the property on C Avenue. It marks the first Thompson-Dong interaction since 1955.

After greetings and hugs, the descendants walked through the home together and shared stories. For Kemp, who was joined by his sister, Lauren Kemp Few, it was an emotional and touching day.

“To be in the house with the Dongs and my sister…I’m speechless,” said Kemp. “In a word, just wonderful. Because this is such a beautiful story to be here … fast forward all these years, the Dongs are paying it forward.”

His sister described the encounter as “overwhelming, happy, and joyous.”

Kitty Kemp, Ballinger Kemp, Lauren Kemp Few, Lloyd Dong Jr, Girina Dong, Ron Dong, and Janice Dong stand together in front of the property at 830 C Avenue. It used to be a stables where Gus Thompson ran his livery and transfer business.

Not only had the descendants of the Thompson and Dong families never met, but the Thompsons didn’t even know the true story about how the Dongs got the house. It wasn’t until local historian Kevin Ashley unearthed records and clippings dating back 140 years that the families were connected.

“I’m just glad these old stories, that were once lost, still have power, and still have the ability to inspire,” said Ashley.

According to Ashley, the Thompsons made a practice of renting out their home to immigrant families, even using the upstairs portion of their livery stable as a boarding house for Black Americans doing seasonal work in Coronado. Often, it was their only hope for a bed in town.

Kemp isn’t surprised that Gus and Emma Thompson rented, and later sold, to the Dongs when others would not. It’s just the kind of people they were.

“It was the right thing to do,” said Kemp. “It’s no big thing.”

Ballinger Kemp stands in the dining room of his great-grandparents’ former home with Ron Dong, whose father later bought the home.

Once the Dong descendants and their spouses learned the full truth behind the Thompson family, and the role they played in lifting up the community, their decision to donate to the Black Resource Center was an easy one.

“I’m still in shock that two little properties in Coronado could pack so much history and impact,” said Ashley. “The Dongs make it sound like, of course they would do this because they had no offspring. But 99.9% of the population would probably say, ‘we’re going to use the money and buy a big yacht.'”

It’s a decision that is sure to have lasting effects on the students who will access the Gus and Emma Thompson Black Resource Center. After all, 95% of students who access the  center’s programs end up graduating, according to Ashley.

Kemp says if Gus and Emma Thompson knew about the donation, they would have been “overjoyed.” And he believes that would be been delighted to see the role they played in the success of the four Dong children, all described as talented and industrious.

“Look what came of this,” said Kemp. “Look at all of these graduates!”

But most of all, Ballinger Kemp hopes the story will inspire someone else to do a good deed.

“I think the world is ready for more of the Thompson-Dong spirit,” said Kemp. “If it makes some kind of difference, the story being told, then that would be a beautiful thing.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at San Diego State University for the Gus and Emma Thompson Black Resource Center. The $5 million donation from the Dong Family will fund many upgrades to the center’s programming and facilities, which contribute to the 95% graduation rate of students who access the center.
Lauren Kemp Few and Ballinger Kemp say it was emotional day, and they hope the story will inspire others to do something kind.



Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

News

New Restaurant Development Approved at Coronado Ferry Landing

Military

Navy Buys More Oilers In Huge Contract Award, Local Shipyard To Do Majority of Work

People

Meet your Neighbor: Jody Esquer, Artist and More

Education

CSF Unveils New Playground Mural at Village Elementary

History

Skydiving Entrepreneur H. “Skippy” Smith and San Diego’s Pacific Parachute Company 

Dining

The Islander Closes to Rebrand as The Avenue Fish & Oyster Company

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CUSD School Board Candidate Fitzhugh Lee Talks Books and Budget

Education

Shawnee Barton Merriman – Mom of Four, Educator and Poker Champion Goes “All In” for a Seat on CUSD School Board

Education

Bill Sandke Wants to Serve the Coronado Community Again, Now as School Board Trustee

Education

CUSD Launches New Parent Portal to Encourage Conversations about Reading

Education

CUSD School Board Trustee Renee Cavanaugh Seeks Re-Election; Supports Cooperation, Student Voice and Input from Parents

Education

Meet Village Elementary’s New Assistant Principal Julia Braga

More Local News

New Restaurant Development Approved at Coronado Ferry Landing

News

Navy Buys More Oilers In Huge Contract Award, Local Shipyard To Do Majority of Work

Military

Meet your Neighbor: Jody Esquer, Artist and More

People

The Islander Closes to Rebrand as The Avenue Fish & Oyster Company

Dining

Hazmat Team Says There is No Imminent Air Quality Danger in South Bay. Some Scientists Disagree.

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Crime Report: Vandalism, Burglary, Felony DUI