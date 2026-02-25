CHS test scores up, students sound off about cell phone ban

The principal of Coronado High School highlighted strong tests scores, students voiced concerns about new cell phone restrictions, and the school board approved a state-mandated update to board policy on immigration enforcement. It all happened at the meeting of the Coronado Unified School District trustees on Thursday, February 19. Trustees Alexia Palacios-Peters and Fitz Lee were absent due to travel.

In her annual report, Coronado High School Principal Karin Mellina shared that Coronado High School has faced a consistent downtrend in enrollment. The student body of CHS has declined to 976 students this year, from 1041 students in the 2022-2023 school year.

In spite of this, CHS has been able to continue expanding its programs, and test scores and college and career readiness indicators have gone up across the board.

“Literally every data point this year has gone up at Coronado High School,” said Mellina. “Every single one.”

She shared that CHS is ranking high when it comes to college and career readiness indicators with 81.1% of students recognized as “prepared.”

“This is the highest number we’ve had in many, many years,” said Mellina.

In addition, the percentage of socioeconomically disadvantaged students who are “college and career ready” has gone up to 67% this year, from 20% in 2020-2021.

The graduation rate continues to climb to 99.6% this year, an “absolutely outstanding” rate, according to Mellina. And A-G readiness — which qualifies students for University of California or California State University schools — has gone up to 80%. (In 2019, only 57% of students met the A-G requirements.)

“This is a testament to our counselors, to our teachers, to our students, to our parents, to you, the board, for all of the support that we get to really help push our students and support them,” said Mellina.

AP scores are also up, with more students earning a 3, 4, or 5 on their AP tests. Out of 22 assessments, the results from 19 of them have met or exceeded the global success rate. Passing rates for Computer Science Principles jumped from 39% to 71% and JAVA Computer Science rose from 29% to 67%.

Passing rates for U.S. History climbed to 92% from a low of 50% three years ago.

While trustee Mal Sandie noted a “big dip” in the number of students taking AP tests right after the 4×4 bell schedule was implemented a few years ago, he commented that the numbers are ramping back up. In fact, the number of students taking AP tests is going up while overall enrollment is down.

Mellina shared that students were indeed hesitant to take AP tests in the spring when the class was scheduled in the fall, “but they’re not so concerned about that anymore.”

She shared that PSAT scores are also up. This year, the district decided to move the PSAT test from a school day to a Saturday in order to “recapture instructional minutes,” according to Mellina. But only 180 students took the PSAT. Last year, 670 students took the test when it was administered during the school day.

Trustee Scot Youngblood said although he could see some advantages of moving the test to a Saturday, he had concerns.

“One thing I worry about is how many of those students are not going to be well-served by not having that opportunity or that experience, or know what it’s like to take the exam,” said Youngblood.

Mellina said that “nothing was set in stone” for next year, and PSATs could go back to being administered during the school day.

CAASPP scores are also up, which Mellina partly attributes to educating students about why standardized tests matter. She said that once students learned that good scores can impact school rankings and attract colleges, more students were willing to put in the effort.

Other celebrations include the rising number of students obtaining the State Seal of Biliteracy. Last year, 82 students earned the seal. This year, the number is already at 100.

In addition, the number of students accessing dual enrollment classes for college credit has gone up. CHS has added two college-level classes: Principles of Money Management and Criminal Law.

When it comes to internships, more than 80 students are taking advantage of real-life work opportunities at PAWS of Coronado, the Coronado Historical Association, Emerald Keepers, Safe Harbor, the Coronado Eagle, the Coronado City Council and more.

Mellina shared that freshmen off-campus lunch was going well, with most students returning back to school on time and ready to learn. And she said many of the freshmen, over time, ended up coming back to eat lunch on campus.

“At first, all of them left,” said Mellina. “But now a lot of them are staying. The food is good, and the lunch is free.”

The trustees commended Mellina on excellent test scores, and Associated Student Body President Haissam Kouli thanked Mellina for her guidance.

“I’ve known Ms. Mellina since the sixth grade, and she’s always been instrumental, not just in my learning experience, but in hundreds of kids’ experiences,” he said. “She is there for everyone.”

Students share concerns about potential cell phone ban

Three students addressed trustees about proposed cell phone bans for students. They asserted that the district’s own “Portrait of a Graduate” outlines responsible use of technology, and said that high school students were capable of being responsible for devices.

“My definition of responsibility is being given options in life and choosing to make the right decision,” said Xavier Marsh, a junior at CHS. “I ask that we do not take away phones. If we don’t learn [to make responsible tech decisions] now, when will we?”

Senior Sean Wilbur said CMS and CHS are facing different problems, so they need different solutions when it comes to cell phones.

“Right now, I think at the middle school, we have a social emotional crisis at hand,” he said. “It’s not an academic problem, it’s not a ‘during class’ problem, it’s an ‘at-break’ problem.”

At the high school, he said, cell phones can challenge academic integrity. He said some students are able to pull their phones out of the class phone pockets and access them during assessments.

He said there needs to be different policies for different schools. It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach.

“We need a cell phone policy that mirrors the responsibility progression that we are seeing in other policies throughout the district,” said Wilbur.

Trustee Sandie later said that he had attended the student cell phone forum, and that all of the students were against restricting cell phones. At the parent forum, the advocacy switched: all of the parents for a cell phone ban, he said.

“The only people we haven’t heard from are the staff and teachers and administrators, so it would be interesting to hear their take,” said Sandie.

Trustee Renee Cavanaugh shared that she attended the parent forum, and some expressed concerns about screen time in class in general.

The board is set to have a bigger discussion on a potential cell phone ban at the March 12 meeting.

Updates to board policy on immigration enforcement

The board approved a state-mandated update to immigration enforcement, which prohibits school staff from allowing immigration enforcement on campus without a judicial warrant. The new law (AB 495) also requires notification to families if agents are present.

These “Safe Haven” laws require California schools to update their policies by March 1 of this year. CUSD presented the policy as a “first read” earlier in the meeting, and it was approved as an action item. There was no board discussion on the subject.

“To be clear, this is something mandated by the state which we must pass,” said Trustee Youngblood.

Other celebrations

The Stop the Sewage Club recognized Eric Camberos for his immense efforts and dedication as a sewage ambassador, giving him an award for “distinguished advocacy and collaboration.”

Although Camberos does not attend Coronado High School, he lives in South Bay and has been strongly impacted by the sewage crisis.

“I’m happy to advocate for the health of all of San Diego’s waters in any way I can, and I’m happy to have made connections with everyone at Coronado High School,” said Camberos.

The Coronado School of the Arts tour group was at the meeting to present a vocal performance in honor of CoSA’s 30th anniversary. The performers sang “Hallelujah” with accompaniment by musical director David McBean.

In addition, Christine Stokes from the Coronado Historical Association shared that the CHA created a new museum exhibit in honor of CoSA’s birthday. The exhibit is on display through March 8.

“It features a costume from one of the recent musicals, an entire wall of playbills, and the multiple honors that CoSA has received through the years,” said Stokes.

CoSA Foundation president Linda Edison shared that CoSA is hosting a 30th Anniversary Gala on March 14.

“It’s going to be a magical celebration, a sit down dinner, and lots of great, talented student entertainment from all conservatories,” said Edison. “We’re going to be honoring the past and looking forward to the next 30 years of CoSA.”

Tickets for the gala are available here.

The next school board meeting will take place on Thursday, March 12 at 4 pm at district offices.





