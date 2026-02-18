Wednesday, February 18, 2026
EducationEntertainment

Coronado School of the Arts celebrates 30th anniversary with Emerald Expressions Gala

2 min.
CoSA
CoSA

Tickets are now available for the Coronado School of the Arts 30th anniversary Gala, Emerald Expressions, Celebrating 30 Years of Creativity, taking place on March 14 at Venue 808 in Downtown San Diego.

Presented by the CoSA Foundation, the event promises to reflect the creativity, talent, energy, and excitement that define CoSA. “We have been working very hard to make this event memorable and special. All six conservatories will participate in the entertainment, there will be a plated dinner, live and silent auction, photo booth, and dancing to DJ-curated music,” shared CoSA Foundation President and event chair Linda Edison.

“We chose Venue 808 because it is one of San Diego’s premier event spaces and provides the perfect backdrop for such a special evening,” Edison added. “We can’t wait to share our 30th anniversary with members of the community who support and champion our student artists.”

“CoSA is a family, and many graduates are passionate about returning to inspire the next generation of artists,” said Coronado High School Principal and CoSA Director Karin Mellina. Three CoSA alumni currently serve on the faculty: Karrie Jackson leads the Visual Arts Conservatory; Matt Heinecke teaches Instrumental Music, and Anna Woerman returned to grow the Digital Arts (DigArts) program.

CoSA Foundation President Linda Edison and her daughter, CoSA senior Jenna Edison. Linda is also the chair of the March 14 CoSA gala, Emerald Expressions, which will celebrate 30 years of pre-professional arts education at San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory at the school-within-a-school at Coronado High School.

“Our students are so fortunate to have such passionate and accomplished teachers to guide them through the preprofessional coursework in the program,” said Edison, whose daughter Jenna is currently a senior studying Theater Production, Management and Design. “CoSA provides opportunities that you simply can’t find anywhere else.”

Over the past 30 years, CoSA has graduated an impressive roster of creative and accomplished artists across multiple disciplines, many achieving national recognition as leaders in their fields.

Most recently, CoSA alum Joseph Lorge won a Grammy award for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Last year another alum, Michael Silberblatt, was named Best Supporting Actor at AFIN International Film Festival.

CoSA encourages students to challenge themselves both personally and professionally, and each year students earn top honors in national competitions.

Recently, CoSA junior, Luca Hansen won the English Speaking Union Shakespeare Competition, joining a distinguished list of CoSA students who have excelled in this regional and national competition. Additionally, freshman Adeleine Moniz Guths placed fourth in the Musical Theater Competitions of America (MTCA) for Outstanding Solo Performance.

For gala tickets and more information, visit cosafoundation.org.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CoSA
CoSAhttp://cosasandiego.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Community READ 2026: “The Feather Detective”

Education

2026 scholarship opportunities for CHS seniors offered by Friends of the Coronado Public Library

Sports

CrossFit Coronado launches “Crown City Legends” to support active aging and connection

Community News

CIFF launches 2026 Educational Classic Film Program line-up

City of Coronado

Should Coronado change how it buys electricity? Council to decide

Education

CUSD hosts community forum on potential school cell phone restrictions

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado Performing Arts Center Gets Glammed Up for Digital Arts Extravaganza

People

CoSA’s “Cabaret” Named Top Five Musical of the Season by Broadway San Diego

Entertainment

From Concept to Concert: CoSA Dance and Digital Arts Bring “Envision” to the Stage

Community News

CoSA Visual Arts Showcases “Centered” – A Special Exhibit at C3 Gallery

Stage

Coronado Performing Arts Center Presents “Cabaret!” – Musical Explores Themes of Decadence and Denial at Berlin Nightclub

Education

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Welcomes Prospective New Students and Families at CoSA Preview Night

More Local News

Coronado Community READ 2026: “The Feather Detective”

Community News

2026 scholarship opportunities for CHS seniors offered by Friends of the Coronado Public Library

Education

CrossFit Coronado launches “Crown City Legends” to support active aging and connection

Sports

Should Coronado change how it buys electricity? Council to decide

City of Coronado

CUSD hosts community forum on potential school cell phone restrictions

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Who’s your favorite Coronado Hospital volunteer?