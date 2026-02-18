Coronado School of the Arts celebrates 30th anniversary with Emerald Expressions Gala

Tickets are now available for the Coronado School of the Arts 30th anniversary Gala, Emerald Expressions, Celebrating 30 Years of Creativity, taking place on March 14 at Venue 808 in Downtown San Diego.

Presented by the CoSA Foundation, the event promises to reflect the creativity, talent, energy, and excitement that define CoSA. “We have been working very hard to make this event memorable and special. All six conservatories will participate in the entertainment, there will be a plated dinner, live and silent auction, photo booth, and dancing to DJ-curated music,” shared CoSA Foundation President and event chair Linda Edison.

“We chose Venue 808 because it is one of San Diego’s premier event spaces and provides the perfect backdrop for such a special evening,” Edison added. “We can’t wait to share our 30th anniversary with members of the community who support and champion our student artists.”

“CoSA is a family, and many graduates are passionate about returning to inspire the next generation of artists,” said Coronado High School Principal and CoSA Director Karin Mellina. Three CoSA alumni currently serve on the faculty: Karrie Jackson leads the Visual Arts Conservatory; Matt Heinecke teaches Instrumental Music, and Anna Woerman returned to grow the Digital Arts (DigArts) program.

“Our students are so fortunate to have such passionate and accomplished teachers to guide them through the preprofessional coursework in the program,” said Edison, whose daughter Jenna is currently a senior studying Theater Production, Management and Design. “CoSA provides opportunities that you simply can’t find anywhere else.”

Over the past 30 years, CoSA has graduated an impressive roster of creative and accomplished artists across multiple disciplines, many achieving national recognition as leaders in their fields.

Most recently, CoSA alum Joseph Lorge won a Grammy award for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Last year another alum, Michael Silberblatt, was named Best Supporting Actor at AFIN International Film Festival.

CoSA encourages students to challenge themselves both personally and professionally, and each year students earn top honors in national competitions.

Recently, CoSA junior, Luca Hansen won the English Speaking Union Shakespeare Competition, joining a distinguished list of CoSA students who have excelled in this regional and national competition. Additionally, freshman Adeleine Moniz Guths placed fourth in the Musical Theater Competitions of America (MTCA) for Outstanding Solo Performance.

For gala tickets and more information, visit cosafoundation.org.





