Friday, June 12, 2020

Unofficial CHS Graduation Takes Place at Beach and Sunset Park
Unofficial CHS Graduation Takes Place at Beach and Sunset Park

By Coronado Times

After the official Coronado High School graduation ceremony was cancelled by San Diego County (due to health concerns), parents and students put together an unofficial ceremony that took place along the beach and Sunset park yesterday.

Social media captured the impromptu event:

CHS Graduates Take to the Streets

-----
