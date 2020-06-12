Unofficial CHS Graduation Takes Place at Beach and Sunset Park

After the official Coronado High School graduation ceremony was cancelled by San Diego County (due to health concerns), parents and students put together an unofficial ceremony that took place along the beach and Sunset park yesterday.

Social media captured the impromptu event:

The senior class at Coronado High School didn’t get a chance to have a real graduation so the students on their own decided to march down the street to the beach to put on their own ceremony! @CoronadoIsland @CoronadoCity pic.twitter.com/Yp7I5VISWq — Tommy Sablan (@tommysablan) June 12, 2020

WATCH: Parents and students organized an impromptu graduation ceremony for Coronado High School seniors after the county stopped the in-person ceremony planned on campus. https://t.co/Lfa3Net2AO pic.twitter.com/wybfoIbPch — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) June 12, 2020

Hundreds gathered @ Sunset Park for an impromptu graduation held for Coronado High School’s graduating class. The parents we spoke with said it was quickly orchestrated within hours after the county put a stop to the school’s original in-person ceremony. Full story @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/1pq5evUmQy — Claudette Stefanian (@ClaudeStefanian) June 12, 2020

