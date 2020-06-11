COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Friday, June 12, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Education

County Cancels CHS In Person Graduation – Car Parade Today at 6pm

By Managing Editor

After a last minute change late Wednesday evening from the planned in-person graduation with strict social distance restrictions, the Coronado High School Class of 2020 graduation will now be a drive by car parade. This is due to the County Health Order which only allows drive through or drive by graduations. Although the Order was revised late last week to include the opening of schools, under guidance, the date was to be no sooner than June 12.

- Advertisement -

Information provided by CHS regarding this evening’s car parade graduation is as follows:

CHS Class of 2020 Graduation
Car Parade (Drive Through Graduation)
Thursday, June 11th – 6 to 8 PM

Messages of hope and CELEBRATION will be sent throughout the day as a day-long celebration of graduation! Students and parents should watch their phone or email that receives messages from InTouch related to school news.

Important speeches will be recorded and sent out as part of our day-long celebration – we will release the “speeches” part of graduation at 5 PM (other messages will be sent earlier in the day).CHS graduate

- Advertisement -

Details of the Car Parade:

  • Graduate and family in cars
  • 1 car per family
  • Follow car occupancy guidelines
  • ENTER 6th Street at Alameda
  • Drive east on 6th Street until you join the line of cars
  • Pull as far over to the right as you can when you are in the line
  • The CELEBRATION STARTS when you turn right on D Avenue
  • Put the graduates name BIG on the car so we can read the name!

We will have pomp and circumstance as you drive by and wave at your beloved CHS teachers and staff!

When you drive by your photo yard sign, a nearby staff member will grab it and bestow it to you.

Family members not attending the car parade will likely still be able to watch it live (we are ironing out those details with our production company).

CHS gradation ceremony speeches and live car parade (Drive Through Graduation) available at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blR7BvxaRg4&feature=youtu.be&t=0s

OR

bit.ly/chs2020grad

OR

Click the embedded video link below (hit play button)

Congratulations graduates!

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Coronado High School Seniors Navigating Next Adventures

After a tumultuous spring semester, the Coronado High School class of 2020 is looking ahead to their next adventures. While some students are still...
Read more
Education

Local Voices: Coronado USD Superintendent Karl Mueller

Hundreds of Coronado students, alumni and community residents have launched a petition asking the school district to create a plan to address systematic racism....
Read more
Education

Coronado Schools Update from CUSD Superintendent Mueller

Good afternoon,Today is a day of conflicting emotions.Our staff says goodbye to our students which annually evokes feelings of sadness, excitement, and gratitude. We...
Read more
Education

ISF Announces Kristen Guymon as New Athletic Director for Middle School Sports Program

The Islander Sports Foundation recently announced Kristen Guymon as the new Athletic Director of the Coronado middle school sports program. While the fall 2020...
Read more
Education

Christ Church Day School’s End of Year Traditions Continue Virtually

The end of a school year is a time filled not only with tests, but also with engaging activities, presentations, and school gatherings. CCDS...
Read more
Education

Coronado High School Class of 2020 Graduation Info

Coronado High School Principal Shane Schmeichel announced on Friday that "CHS is committed to offering an in-person graduation on June 11th to celebrate the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Preparations to Open Can Begin for Gyms, Schools, Bars and More

On June 5 the state provided guidance for the possible opening of schools, day camps, gyms and fitness facilities, some sports, museums and more,...
Read more
Military

Rep. Peters Congratulates Coronado’s Grant Gould for Service Academy Acceptance

Rep. Scott Peters (CA-52) released the following statement commending the 15 students from California’s 52nd congressional district – a record number – who received...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – June 5, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEyGuX3vbyYDog Beach and Sunset Park have reopened. Find out what else is open and what is still closed in the latest edition of the...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Mayor and Police Department Condemn Death of George Floyd

On June 1, Mayor Richard Bailey shared: Reflecting upon the events of this past week, I am struck by the depth of injustice that took...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – June 3, 2020

Dog Beach, Sunset Park Reopened The City Council approved opening up Dog Beach and nearby Sunset Park at a meeting on Tuesday, June 2.Dog Beach...
Read more
Stage

New Music from the Coronado Library with Ms. Mariah’s Special Guest Matt Heinecke (video)

As the City of Coronado continues to create new TV and online programming for the community, the City presents another special production of Ms....
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

It Breaks My Heart

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Emerson in response to George Floyd’s murderIt breaks my heart to write this down, It breaks it more to not. It breaks my...
Read more

Black Lives Matter – What Coronado Residents Can Do to Help

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Khara HarknessI am part of the 75% of white people that occupy Coronado.Coronado is currently at a complete stop. COVID19 is rapidly spreading across the world causing...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Local Voices: Racial Candidness, Accountability & Transparency

Akshay Sateesh with his wife (Brooke), children (Kavi and Aria) and family dogs (Zanzibar and Kona). The more he gets involved in the community, bioengineer...
Read more
People

Local Voices: The Conversation Starts With All of Us

"We need to start the conversation of racial inequality early at home and then continue it all through school. Education is one of the...
Read more
Education

Local Voices: Coronado USD Superintendent Karl Mueller

Hundreds of Coronado students, alumni and community residents have launched a petition asking the school district to create a plan to address systematic racism....
Read more
People

Local Voices: Focus on the Positive and the Facts Amidst Racism

"I believe that the world is changing, and we must now challenge ourselves to see all views,” says Andrea Kane, who is married to...
Read more
City of Coronado

Parking, Camps, Pool & More Openings Confirmed at Special City Council Meeting

Coronado City Council held a brief but important special meeting on Tuesday afternoon, June 9, where the council unanimously voted to remove all parking...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.