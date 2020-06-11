County Cancels CHS In Person Graduation – Car Parade Today at 6pm

After a last minute change late Wednesday evening from the planned in-person graduation with strict social distance restrictions, the Coronado High School Class of 2020 graduation will now be a drive by car parade. This is due to the County Health Order which only allows drive through or drive by graduations. Although the Order was revised late last week to include the opening of schools, under guidance, the date was to be no sooner than June 12.

Information provided by CHS regarding this evening’s car parade graduation is as follows:

CHS Class of 2020 Graduation

Car Parade (Drive Through Graduation)

Thursday, June 11th – 6 to 8 PM

Messages of hope and CELEBRATION will be sent throughout the day as a day-long celebration of graduation! Students and parents should watch their phone or email that receives messages from InTouch related to school news.

Important speeches will be recorded and sent out as part of our day-long celebration – we will release the “speeches” part of graduation at 5 PM (other messages will be sent earlier in the day).

Details of the Car Parade:

Graduate and family in cars

1 car per family

Follow car occupancy guidelines

ENTER 6th Street at Alameda

Drive east on 6th Street until you join the line of cars

Pull as far over to the right as you can when you are in the line

The CELEBRATION STARTS when you turn right on D Avenue

Put the graduates name BIG on the car so we can read the name!

We will have pomp and circumstance as you drive by and wave at your beloved CHS teachers and staff!

When you drive by your photo yard sign, a nearby staff member will grab it and bestow it to you.

Family members not attending the car parade will likely still be able to watch it live (we are ironing out those details with our production company).

CHS gradation ceremony speeches and live car parade (Drive Through Graduation) available at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blR7BvxaRg4&feature=youtu.be&t=0s

OR

bit.ly/chs2020grad

OR

Click the embedded video link below (hit play button)

Congratulations graduates!