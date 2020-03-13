CUSD Schools to Close March 16 to April 3 Due to COVID-19

Editor’s Note: It’s unclear if any studies will be done online during this closure or if the school year will be extended. This page will be updated with that information when it is available.
In alignment with the San Diego Unified School District, the Los Angeles Unified School District and local districts around San Diego County, the Coronado Unified School District is providing preliminary notice of school closure for the entire district beginning Monday, March 16.
As you know, currents events involving COVID-19 are developing rapidly in our country and our region. In consultation with County Public Health and superintendents from school districts across San Diego County, the Coronado Unified School District will close schools beginning Monday, March 16, 2020 through Friday, April 3, 2020. Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume April 6, 2020. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and we will provide timely updates to you and on our website: Click Here.
This decision was made with the best interests of students and staff in mind. The potential of additional cases of COVID-19 exist and in an abundance of caution, we will continue to monitor this situation. Students should stay home and minimize social contact to curb the potential spread of the virus.
While your student(s) remains home, we encourage you to continue practicing good hygiene, which includes:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Get vaccinated for the flu is you have not already
Please see the notification from the San Diego County Office of Education regarding school closures in the area: Click Here.
Thank you for your continued support and partnership in keeping our community healthy, safe and thriving.
SOURCE: Coronado Unified School District
