Saturday, October 10, 2020

Sports

First Annual Crown Classic Golf Tournament – Nov. 8, 2020

By Managing Editor

Announcing the first annual Crown Classic Golf Tournament benefitting Coronado Schools Foundation and Coronado Safe #foretheyouth. This fundraiser on November 8, 2020 is about support and awareness for the ‘whole of the child’ in education and the community. The importance of the arts, STEM, social emotional learning and mental health. The golf tournament will be a safe and responsible event and include a live broadcast with host Alan Kinzel to showcase the fundraiser and talent throughout the day. Registered golfers will participate in a socially responsible tournament, but in lieu of a silent auction brunch, awards and performances, youth performers (K-12) (of all art forms) will be able to submit pre-recorded videos/images of their performances/talent, and sign-up to perform day-of (acoustic solo/duos only).

Coronado Arts has a sign-up sheet on their website www.coronadoarts.com/foretheyouth where youth (K-12) acoustic solo/duo performers, can participate in a socially distanced performance to be captured live. The community youth performances (pre-recorded and live), will be broadcasted on Coronado Arts Facebook Page @coronadoarts and will highlight the support of youth in our community, while registered golfers will have a fun-filled day with raffle prizes and contests at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course. For Coronado youth performers (K-12) of all art forms, interested in submitting pre-recorded performance videos or images, for the live broadcast they can email: info@crownclassicgolf.com.

The tournament is presented by City in Design and Alan Kinzel Realty Group Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Golf registration spots are still currently available for individuals and teams, but space is limited. Last day to register is November 1st, 2020. Also, sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please visit website: crownclassicgolf.com and Facebook and Instagram @crownclassicgolf  / hashtag: #foretheyouth

Tournament Date: Sunday November 8, 2020

Last Day to Register: November 1, 2020

Location: Coronado Golf Course

Start Time: 10am (Scramble)

Website: crownclassicgolf.com

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

