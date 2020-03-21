CUSD Update Regarding Distance Learning

UPDATE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT DISTANCE LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES FOR CUSD STUDENTS FOLLOWING SPRING BREAK
Message from Superintendent Mueller
Good afternoon,
The Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the public health preventive and protective measures to control it are surreal, like nothing else. We are living and responding in a “before and after moment” for both our nation and our world. As a result, I believe that we will forge new ways of living, working, commuting, consuming, healing, educating, connecting, congregating, and with new perspective on our relationship with the environment. Normlessness is the new normal. This pandemic also provides time to reflect on our individual contributions to the health and well-being of self and others. We have an opportunity to stand in solidarity in support of our health practitioners, scientists, first responders, neighbors, friends and family. These are uncharted waters but I know we can navigate them together as a community.
In these unprecedented times, our commitment to connect, challenge, and champion every child, every day will not waver. Working in collaboration with our staff, and in partnership with ACT leadership, we will design and deploy resources in order for our students to remain engaged. Our students are deserving of and entitled to our best effort and depend on us to seek creative solutions.
Learning experiences will be provided to parents and students in two phases:
Phase 1 (Current -March 27th): Independent Practice. Instructional resources have been provided via SDCOE and CDE links by grade/subject level with recommended time-on-tasks for students and parents. Resources can be found on our website: click here.
Phase 2 (April 6th – TBD): Distance Learning. Standards-based curricula and assignments, developed in week-long blocks, by grade/subject/course specific teachers. Additional information and links to access curricula will be provided to parents and students on Friday, March 27th.
Please participate in our ThoughtExchange in order to share and respond to ‘Big Ideas’ on ways to keep our students connected and engaged during the State mandated ‘Shelter in Place’. Click here to participate.
On behalf of the CUSD Governing Board, please remain healthy, safe, kind, and generous; we are confident that we can weather these tumultuous times together.
Karl Mueller
DOES YOUR CHILD HAVE ACCESS TO A DIGITAL DEVICE AT HOME?
- If you currently have a digital device, such as a desktop computer, laptop, Chromebook, iPad, Galaxy tablets and other Android-based devices that can connect to Chrome in your home available for your child’s use, you DO NOT NEED to complete the form.
- If you need a device for your child, PLEASE COMPLETE the online form by Tuesday, March 24th at 5pm so that we can ensure devices are ready to pick up.
- If your child is serviced by an Individual Education Program (IEP) and has a designated assistive technology device per their IEP, PLEASE COMPLETE the online form, as well, so we can be sure the device is ready for pick-up.
- DEVICE REQUEST FORM MUST BE SUBMITTED BY TUESDAY, MARCH 24TH AT 5 PM. Click here to complete the form.
- We are planning to distribute devices the week of March 30 – April 3. You MUST complete the above form to receive updated information regarding device pick-up times and location.
IMPORTANT RESOURCES THAT ARE AVAILABLE FROM INTERNET PROVIDERS
We have assembled the following list of internet provider information that may be able to assist families. You will need to follow up with the providers independently for service.Internet Service Providers
You must live within their service area. Please check with these home Internet service providers to see if you qualify.
Spectrum – There are reports that Spectrum will provide some level of free access to low-income customers in their area. https://www.spectrum.com/browse/content/spectrum-internet-assist
Cox Cable – They are offering low-cost internet service, Connect2Compete, free for 30 days including premium remote desktop support. https://www.cox.com/residential/internet/connect2compete.html
- Cox also partnered with PCs for People where families can purchase discounted refurbished computers. More information can be found here: https://cox.pcsrefurbished.com/
- Learn more in the “Learn from Home” toolkit for schools that includes a way to fast track students in need of a home internet connection and how to communicate with parents about Connect2Compete.
