Saturday, January 16, 2021
Education

Update on Return to On-Campus Learning from CUSD Superintendent Mueller

A message sent to CUSD families on Friday, January 15, 2021

By Karl Mueller, CUSD Superintendent

Thank you for continuing to share in supporting the safety of our CUSD community during the dynamic nature of the pandemic.

Some important information regarding our current district timeline for a return to on-campus experiences:

Reopening Timeline:

We continue to adapt and respond to the ever-changing conditions of state and county requirements. New CA Department of Public Health Reopening Guidelines were released yesterday. We remain optimistic that our target return date to provide on-campus instruction will be Monday, February 1, the first day of second semester.

Silver Strand and Village Elementary Students who elect to engage in on-campus experiences will begin the second semester with their existing AM or PM cohort, schedule, and teacher. For those students who opted for BRIDGE placement, services and supports will not change. Parents who requested a change in placement will be notified by site administration on cohort, schedule, and teacher assignment during the week of Monday, January 25.

Coronado Middle and Coronado High School are preparing for the transition to Hybrid learning for students that will be returning to campus (link to draft schedules in school names in this sentence). In this model, cohorts of students will be physically on campus two days a week while the other cohorts access instruction from home via Concurrent Curriculum Delivery (CCD) or livestreaming. Site administrators will confirm scheduling and details for students that have opted for Hybrid. For those students who opted for BRIDGE learning, services and supports will not change.

Rapid Antigen COVID Testing in CUSD

On Thursday, Coronado Unified School District initiated a rapid COVID-19 antigen testing program for all school personnel. CUSD is only one of two districts in the state selected to participate in the pilot program, sponsored by and in partnership with the California and San Diego County Departments of Public Health, to bring rapid tests to schools, pharmacies, and workplaces which require frequent and affordable testing. Over 190 staff members were tested yesterday as part of this pilot program and it has already proved to be fruitful. Our ability to identify positive cases and immediately initiate contact tracing is critical to our reopening. Additional information on the pilot program can be found here.

Recording of Instruction

Teaching and learning in a virtual environment poses challenges for our staff and our students. Please be aware and mindful of legislation regarding recording a teacher without his/her consent. Per California Educational Code 51512, a parent or student recording classroom instruction, without prior consent of the teacher and site principal, is prohibited. Anyone who willfully violates this section is subject to discipline and/or misdemeanor. Thank you for respecting and honoring our professional educators by adhering to this legislation.

We appreciate your grace and understanding as we navigate through these challenging times together. Our commitment to connect, challenge, and champion every child, every day will not waiver.

Respectfully,
Karl J. Mueller

