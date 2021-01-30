CUSD Update on Reopening, Safety, Testing, Summer School

Thank you for your continued support of the safety of all within our school community as we continue to navigate the dynamic circumstances of the pandemic. Our actions continue to be guided by responsible and hopeful decision-making, and all guidelines for campus return are focused on the safety, health, and well-being of our entire CUSD family. Please consider the numerous transitions that our students, parents, and staff have endured throughout the pandemic and continue to demonstrate civility and grace for each other as we transition to second semester.

Reopening Schools for Semester 2 on Monday, Feb. 1

We are excited to welcome students back to our campuses next week for phase four of the reopening plan. Our amazing staff are prepared for the transition and eager to connect and reconnect with students in person.

Safety

In order to remain on campus, it is critical for all to practice and reinforce safety protocols at school and in the community:

Mask wearing is mandatory ( no face gaiters )

) Maintaining minimum of 6 feet physical distancing

Frequent handwashing

Do not send your child to school if any symptoms of coronavirus are detected

In order to maximize air flow, custodians will open classroom windows and doors prior to staff/student arrival. As a result, our instructional spaces may be cold, please plan accordingly.

COVID Testing

This week we administered over 200 Rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to district staff and over 300 tests to CUSD students! We will send future testing dates out to our community as soon as they become available.

Summer School

Throughout the pandemic, we have missed connecting, challenging, and championing our students. We are building summer academic and enrichment opportunities across CUSD. We welcome your voice to provide targeted courses and experiences. Please participate in this ThoughtExchange to share feedback on the design of Summer School 2021.

Our efforts to curb the spread of the virus and expand experiences for students are interdependent on what is happening beyond the schoolhouse walls. I know we will navigate these challenges as neighbors, colleagues, and friends and am proud to be a part of a community that is modeling empathy, kindness, and optimism.

Have a great weekend!

Karl J. Mueller