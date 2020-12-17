Coronado USD Message from Superintendent Mueller as Holiday Break Begins

Thank you for continuing to share in supporting the safety of our CUSD community during the dynamic nature of the pandemic.

Some important information about our return in January as we transition into Winter Break:

Silver Strand and Village Elementary Students will return to their TK-5th grade classrooms on Tuesday, January 5 (upon return from winter break). Students who engaged in on-campus experiences will resume and continue with their AM or PM cohort, schedule, and teacher. For those students who opted for BRIDGE placement, services and supports will not change.

CMS and CHS We are preparing to transition into a grade 6-12 hybrid schedule on February 1 for the second semester. In January, all staff will be engaged in professional development on live streaming instructional practices. Current cohorts (prior to temporary suspension of on campus activities) will return in a phased-in approach. Site administrators will communicate reopening timelines directly. Until notified, all instruction will be facilitated through BRIDGE.

While we have no evidence of transmission occurring on any of our sites, positive cases of those within our school community have an impact on our district. Our reopening efforts are interdependent upon the actions and behaviors of all. As such, please be mindful of public health guidance related to community-related exposure to COVID. If traveling, please adhere to self-quarantining guidance in order to mitigate the spread of the virus and to prevent future suspension of in-person experiences.

CUSD remains committed to and guided by hopeful, flexible, and responsible decision-making. We will continue to monitor current conditions of COVID cases in the community. If it is prudent to adjust our January return schedule, we will immediately send notification. Please review all district communications throughout Winter Break.

We appreciate your grace and understanding as we navigate through these challenging times together. Our commitment to connect, challenge, and champion every child, every day will not waiver.

I hope that you enjoy a safe and restful Holiday Break,

Karl Mueller