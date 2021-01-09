Sunday, January 10, 2021
CUSD Update from Superintendent Mueller – Jan. 8, 2021

A message sent to CUSD families on Friday, January 8, 2021

By Karl Mueller, CUSD Superintendent

Thank you for continuing to share in supporting the safety of our CUSD community during the dynamic nature of the pandemic.

Some important information regarding our current district timeline for a return to on-campus experiences:

January 11-29:
All CUSD students will remain in BRIDGE. This determination was made in response to the surge in COVID cases in our community, new public health PPE requirements, staffing challenges, and continuity of instruction through the duration of first semester.

Feb 1
Silver Strand and Village Elementary Students who elect to engage in on-campus experiences will begin the second semester with their existing AM or PM cohort, schedule, and teacher. For those students who opted for BRIDGE placement, services and supports will not change. Parents who requested a change in placement will be notified by site administration on cohort, schedule, and teacher assignment during the week of Monday, January 25.

CMS and CHS
We are preparing to transition into a grade 6-12 hybrid schedule on February 1 for the start of second semester. In January, all staff will be engaged in professional development on concurrent curriculum delivery practices. For those students who opted for BRIDGE learning, services and supports will not change. Site administrators will confirm scheduling and details for students that have opted for Hybrid learning.

COVID19 Testing
CUSD was selected to participate in a pilot program, sponsored by and in partnership with the California and San Diego County Departments of Public Health, to bring COVID “rapid” antigen tests to school sites. As part of this pilot program, free on-site testing will be made available to school personnel beginning next week and to our students the first week of February.

Summer School 2021
After an uncertain and turbulent Spring 2020 and Fall, we understand the need to offer enrichment and academic experiences for our students this summer in order to (re) connect, challenge, and champion our students back on campus with their peers. This summer, CUSD is going to provide free for-credit academic courses for secondary school students in math, English language arts, and science in addition to academic enrichment experiences for elementary students. Coronado Schools Foundation will continue offering a robust fee-based course of study for our students in the areas of Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) and Visual & Performing Arts (VAPA). Additional details will be provided in early February.

We appreciate your grace and understanding as we navigate through these challenging times together. Our commitment to connect, challenge, and champion every child, every day will not waiver.

Respectfully,
Karl Mueller

Karl Mueller, CUSD Superintendent

