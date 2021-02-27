CUSD Update on Teacher and Staff Vaccinations

Good Afternoon, CUSD!

We have exciting news to share regarding school staff vaccination timelines.

Through our partnership with the City and Sharp Coronado, we were lucky to secure three days’ worth of appointments next week and hope that everyone who wants to be vaccinated will be able to receive their first dose of the Pfizer – with a second scheduled 21 days out. This is a huge development for our ongoing reopening efforts. At the same time, we need to make sure that this process won’t negatively impact teaching and learning. Staff may need to move around/reschedule some activities so that they can come down and be vaccinated. This could include, but is not limited to, rescheduling meetings, student support times, office hours, etc. Teachers will communicate any shifts to our students and parents directly.

