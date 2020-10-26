Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
Monday, October 26, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
Education

CUSD Superintendent’s Update and COVID-19 Dashboard

By Karl Mueller, CUSD Superintendent

Today, we enter into Phase 3 of our CUSD reopening plan and enthusiastically welcome new cohorts of students back on campus at both CMS and CHS. Please continue to monitor our website for COVID-19 news and information including reopening plans, timelines, and resources.

- Advertisement -

We have created a CUSD Dashboard to provide our community and staff with a transparent summary of on-site active COVID -19 cases. A confirmed case indicates that a student or staff member participating in on-site activities has tested positive for an active COVID-19 infection.

Screenshot of CUSD COVID-19 Dashboard with data last updated on October 26, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Guided by hopeful and responsible decision-making, it is our desire to have students return to campus as quickly and safely as possible without compromising continuity of instruction. Our staff has created units of study which are paced to deliver content standards and assessments in the BRIDGE environment. We must be purposeful in designing on campus experiences that are capable of providing the same rigor and quality of instruction. In other words, we need to demonstrate that what we can offer, from an equity and access perspective and for the integrity of our courses, will not be compromised by our reopening plans and/or potential school closures and subsequent disruptions.

As parents and educators we are aware of the distress caused by school closures; we will not waiver in our commitment to return as quickly and as safely as possible.

- Advertisement -

Have a great week,

Karl Mueller
Superintendent

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Karl Mueller, CUSD Superintendent

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Physical Education in Session: How CHS PE Classes Operate During a Pandemic

With distance learning well underway at Coronado High School, some may be wondering how students are staying active despite excessive amounts of screen time....
Read more
Education

AP Classes Adapt to Distance Learning

From history to computer science, Coronado High School offers a wide variety of Advanced Placement (AP) courses. Enrolling in several AP classes over the...
Read more
Education

Coronado PTOs Sponsor CUSD Board Candidate Forum – Video Link

On October 13, 2020, the Coronado Parent Teacher Organizations for Silver Stand Elementary, Village Elementary, Coronado Middle School and Coronado High School sponsored a...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Phase 3 Reopening, Equity Committee Formation and Upcoming Election

The Coronado Unified District School Board met on Thursday, October 15 at 4 pm at the district offices located at 201 Sixth Street. Community...
Read more
Education

Embark on Coding Adventures with Python for 4th through 8th Graders

The Coronado Public Library is launching a new series of programs teaching coding skills to children who may be missing out on traditional after...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Candidate and Ballot Measures Forums (videos)

CDC Coronado City Council Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/eq0QhMDyInkCDC Coronado School Board Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/44tY5T7YGLkCDC Ballot Propositions Forum presented by the League of Women Voters https://youtu.be/INyhaU6Q6PUFind more information on...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CUSD Update July 21 – Submit Questions, Comments for Town Hall Forums

Coronado Unified School District will open this fall within a distance learning environment.On Friday afternoon Governor Newsom released clear guidance for districts across California...
Read more
Education

CUSD Update: Parent Forums July 23 & 24

Good morning,The district will host four school-site specific parent forums next week. The Zoom forums will provide parents with specific information on plans and...
Read more
Education

CUSD Update – Re-entry plans must be flexible, inclusive, and practical

Good morning,You may have learned San Diego and Los Angeles Unified School Districts announced yesterday that they would reopen on August 31 in an...
Read more
Education

CUSD Update Message from Superintendent Mueller & Survey Link

CUSD Families,In response to the CDE ‘Stronger Together’ reopening guidelines, the San Diego County Office of Education published the following reopening plan as a resource for districts....
Read more
Education

CUSD Update, Board Meeting on June 18 at 4pm

We are committed to equity for all students. On Thursday evening, the Governing Board will review and discuss BP 0410: Nondiscrimination in District Programs and...
Read more
Education

Coronado Schools Update from CUSD Superintendent Mueller

Good afternoon,Today is a day of conflicting emotions.Our staff says goodbye to our students which annually evokes feelings of sadness, excitement, and gratitude. We...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

Inside the Registrar of Voters Office

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad GerbelLast week, I spent the afternoon at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters (“ROV”) office in Kearny Mesa as an...
Read more

Figures Don’t Lie

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by J. Fitzgerald KemmettWe would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating...
Read more

In support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sherry Hughes RichterI'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. As a product of Coronado schools and a member of a...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

City Council Discusses New LPR Parking Protocol, Special Event Permits, Trees & More

This week’s city council meeting started off with two well-deserved ceremonial presentations and an impressive student presentation by the Coronado Middle School Robotics Team....
Read more
People

Coronado Islanders Spotlight: CHS Baseball’s Ryan Ward

For years San Diego County has been the premier hub for prep baseball in the United States, producing historic names such as Ted Williams,...
Read more
Business

New Businesses Will Soon Fill Vacant Spaces in Coronado

This year has been one of more downs than ups for businesses and restaurants in Coronado (and worldwide) and that has created quite a...
Read more
Community News

Coach Hine’s Message to Trump and Biden Supporters Post Election (Video)

Coach Hines continues to encourage and publish bite-size tweets to his almost 50,000 followers.  Earlier today, he shared his views on how to react...
Read more
People

Welcoming Baby Mely in a Pandemic

When news of the pandemic hit, I was six weeks pregnant. Never did I imagine that I would deliver my baby while the world...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.