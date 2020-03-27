Coronado’s Talent Winner – 11 Year Old Bobby Latona (Video)

We invite you to take just three minutes… turn off the tv, gather your family, and experience an 11 year old Coronado boy giving us joy, beauty and grace in these trying times. Bobby Latona is the the winner of this year’s Coronado’s Talent show, which was held in February. Special thanks to Coronado’s Talent for providing the video of Bobby’s live performance.

Our visual storyteller Brad Willis interviewed Bobby before the pandemic and now gives us this touching story: