Friday, March 27, 2020
FeaturedCommunityPeopleVideo

Coronado’s Talent Winner – 11 Year Old Bobby Latona (Video)

By Brad Willis

We invite you to take just three minutes… turn off the tv, gather your family, and experience an 11 year old Coronado boy giving us joy, beauty and grace in these trying times. Bobby Latona is the the winner of this year’s Coronado’s Talent show, which was held in February. Special thanks to Coronado’s Talent for providing the video of Bobby’s live performance.

Our visual storyteller Brad Willis interviewed Bobby before the pandemic and now gives us this touching story:

------
-----

-----
Breaking Coronado News >> SUBSCRIBE

Brad Willis
Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who works with the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission as a visual storyteller. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

San Diego Man in 20s Dies from Coronavirus – Brings Total to Six

Three more San Diegans have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the region’s total to six, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more
People

Local Heroes: People Helping People During the Coronavirus Crisis

I’ve always loved this quote from Mr. Rogers. “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother...
Read more
Community News

Public Health Officials To Gov. Newsom: Lockdown Won’t Work Without Enforcement

When Gov. Gavin Newsom last week ordered nearly all 40 million Californians to stay in their homes to combat the spread of COVID-19, he...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Update from CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller

"EVERYTHING CAN BE TAKEN AWAY BUT ONE THING: THE LAST OF THE HUMAN FREEDOMS - TO CHOOSE ONE'S ATTITUDE IN ANY GIVEN SET OF...
Read more
Business

Hotel del Coronado to Suspend Operations for First Time in its History

As a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the hospitality industry is experiencing an impact to business that will require Hotel del Coronado to...
Read more
Community News

Child Development Center Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19 at NASNI

A civilian employee at the Naval Air Station North Island Child Development Center (CDC) tested positive on March 22 for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Navy leadership...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Artist Spotlight: Phil Martin

Coronado resident Phil Martin struggled with dyslexia as a child and for many years had to draw pictures in order to communicate. This ultimately...
Read more
People

Coronado Rotary Music Scholarships 2020

Coronado Rotary Club's music scholarship programs support young Coronado musicians by providing scholarships to program winners, two of whom are advancing to Rotary regionals...
Read more
People

Coronado Public Library Director Shaun Briley: Today’s Library…

In our era of high tech, public libraries are transitioning from simply being resources for reference materials and books to cultural destinations where visitors...
Read more
Stage

Artists Spotlight as CoSA Presents “As You Like It”

CoSA Director Kim Strassburger's adaptation of Shakespeare's "As You Like It" at the Coronado Performing Arts Center of CoSA showcases several young stage performers...
Read more
People

Penny Rothschild, the Joy of Art

Artist Penny Rothschild owns the Emerald C Gallery in Coronado and provides a host of art classes and exhibitions. One of her true joys...
Read more
People

Mariah Gillespie Shares Why Music Brings Her Joy

Mariah Gillespie is the head of Arts Education and Musical Arts for the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission. She holds a BA in Music from...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Good News in the Virus Front

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq. With the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide lockdown in place, economies are getting hammered on a national, state and...
Read more

Support All Local Coronado Businesses

Letters to the Editor
Written by Steve AlbertWe have been doing an AMAZING job supporting our local restaurants, so let's keep that energy going for our local retail...
Read more

Free Summer Shuttle Service for Cays?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq.Honorable Mayor & Council,Please remove item 5c (free summer shuttle program) from the consent calendar for this afternoon's City...
Read more

Take Mexico to The Hague for Violation of International Treaty

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Baron Von Partlow, Leon Benham, Lance Rodgers, Daron A. Case, Esq.February 28, 2020President Donald J. Trump The White House 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. Washington, DC 20500Subject: Take Mexico to...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

San Diego Man in 20s Dies from Coronavirus – Brings Total to Six

Three more San Diegans have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the region’s total to six, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more
People

Local Heroes: People Helping People During the Coronavirus Crisis

I’ve always loved this quote from Mr. Rogers. “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother...
Read more
People

Coronado’s Talent Winner – 11 Year Old Bobby Latona (Video)

We invite you to take just three minutes... turn off the tv, gather your family, and experience an 11 year old Coronado boy giving...
Read more
Community News

Public Health Officials To Gov. Newsom: Lockdown Won’t Work Without Enforcement

When Gov. Gavin Newsom last week ordered nearly all 40 million Californians to stay in their homes to combat the spread of COVID-19, he...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Update from CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller

"EVERYTHING CAN BE TAKEN AWAY BUT ONE THING: THE LAST OF THE HUMAN FREEDOMS - TO CHOOSE ONE'S ATTITUDE IN ANY GIVEN SET OF...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA (92118). Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020 eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.