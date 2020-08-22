Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Saturday, August 22, 2020

Education

CUSD Update – Distance Learning Bridge Starts August 27

"LET US REMEMBER, ONE BOOK, ONE PEN, ONE CHILD AND ONE TEACHER CAN CHANGE THE WORLD." - Malala Yousafzai

By Karl Mueller, CUSD Superintendent

As the summer comes to an end, we are excited for the return of teaching and learning experiences across CUSD next week!

We want to assure that all families have the information and resources that they need for a successful start to the year.

  • Distance learning schedules, structures, and frequently asked questions regarding BRIDGE can be found here. Additional site-specific information has been sent to families via the weekly Principal Newsletter.
  • We have received approximately 500 requests for devices for students, in addition to the 400 distributed throughout the spring. Families will receive an email today, Friday, August 21, with pick-up and distribution information scheduled for Monday-Wednesday next week. In order to ensure adequate physical distancing, we ask that families come during their assigned time only. If you have not yet submitted a request for a device, please do so by accessing this link.
  • The following email addresses were created to help facilitate communication and support to a central point of contact at each site during BRIDGE. Parents are encouraged to submit site-specific questions and BRIDGE feedback to:
Coronado High School: CHSinfo@coronadousd.net
Coronado Middle School: CMSinfo@coronadousd.net
Silver Strand Elementary: SSESinfo@coronadousd.net
Village Elementary: VESinfo@coronadousd.net

Guided by hopeful and responsible decision-making, our focus remains on returning to in-person instruction on campus as quickly and safely as possible. We have learned throughout the summer that flexibility and preparedness are essential to adapting to the needs of our students, and have positioned ourselves accordingly. While we are opening in a virtual environment on Thursday, we are submitting the elementary waiver and closely monitoring guidance and direction from the County Department of Public Health after being removed from the County Monitoring List. Updates and timelines will be sent to the community on a weekly basis.

Returning to school after summer is always challenging. This year will be particularly turbulent but we will embrace uncertainties with courage and focus. As always, we enter the school year with a shared objective: providing the best for our children. Uncertain conditions will never distract us from our purpose. Let’s continue to assume good intent and navigate with care and grace – together.

Karl Mueller

-----
Karl Mueller, CUSD Superintendent

