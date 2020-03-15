It Takes a Village: A Coronado Coronavirus Response

In true Coronado fashion, as soon as the coronavirus pandemic gained a foothold in San Diego, the offers to help others on the island started rolling in. On social media, concerned citizens offered trips to the grocery store for elderly or high-risk residents. Others wanted to help with refilling prescriptions, or arranging childcare with Coronado schools closed for at least the next three weeks.

“The Uyesugi family is here to help,” said Ken and Shelley Uyesugi. “Please contact us if you need anything.”

“I’m here to help, I live in the Country Club Area,” said Emily Lacklen Foster. “I can do pickups and deliveries.”

Even city council members offered to help those in need.

“I’m comfortable heading out in public to run errands for you, if you’re not comfortable doing so,” said Whitney Benzian, Coronado City Councilmember, via a post on his Facebook page. “Don’t take the risk. Give me a ring. Seriously, I’m game.”

Then the Coronado Girl Scouts got in on the action.

“The Girl Scouts will be putting together some kind of virtual chat (Skype, FaceTime, Zoom) with seniors in the community to help them feel more connected,” said Melissa Province Bennett.

Others wanted to help with childcare, nannying or schooling.

“My daughter is available for daycare or nanny,” said Lesley Angelino. “PM me.”

“I’m a K-8th teacher who has her mornings free due to school closings,” posted Mary Jolley on Facebook. “I am available for childcare plus in-home tutoring on the island. I am open to suggestions on what we can do to make the best of these unprecedented times.”

Other concerned citizens shared information about their businesses to help.

“I’m a local here in Coronado. Grew up and went to school here as well. I’m happy to say that I am available for any errands you may have,” said Emily Parker, owner of Crown City Errands. “I look forward to serving this wonderful community.”

“During these uncertain times our Get Organized team can help with many things in our local community as we have in the past,” said Renatinha De Oliveira from Get Organized San Diego. “Our team will be on standby to help with child care, house cleaning and organizing, shopping or meal drop off, errands, elderly care, driving, pet walking, and laundry.”

Coronado facebook group for Coronavirus help
A concerned citizen started a Facebook group for local help related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kelley Kraft Casey, a local resident, started the Facebook group “Coronado Coronavirus Help- People Helping People.” Coronado locals are invited to join the group to get current information and resources for help.

Not to be outdone, our local restaurants stepped up their offers for curbside delivery, in-house delivery and takeout specials.

“We’re all in this together, and we will all need to support each other during these very scary times,” said David Spatafore of Blue Bridge Hospitality. “Each of our restaurants has all of their menu items available from curbside pickup. And beginning tonight, we’ll offer delivery from each of our restaurants. We will also offer a full ‘Family Meal’ option from Leroy’s Kitchen and Lounge, Little Frenchie, and Stake Chophouse.”

Little Frenchie offering curbside pickup and delivery
Little Frenchie will offer curbside pickup, in-house delivery, and family style meals.

The newly-opened Buona Forchetta is set to debut curbside pickup and an in-house delivery service, and Crown City Bistro is offering 10% off all takeout orders for the next month.

Buona Forchetta pizza boxes
A delicious pizza takeout from Buona Forchetta is a good alternative to restaurant dining.

As always, High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen in Coronado delivers delicious pizza, salads, wine, beer, and liquor.

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce has listed all the Coronado restaurants offering takeout options in addition to normal service on their Facebook page, please visit for more dining info.

Here’s a working list of resources for those looking for a little extra help and support during this unprecedented time of social isolation. If you would like to add yourself or a resource to help, please do so in the comments, or email christine@coronadotimes.com.

Help or errands:

The Uyesugi Family, 808-398-5101

The Iversen family, 520-488-7277

Fina Yarbro, 619-887-0644

Emily Lacklen Foster, 757-635-2218

Whitney Benzian, 619-261-5374

Heather Michelle Canton, 619-302-2329

Yelena Abdul Samad, 619-709-7026

Childcare:

Emily Angelino, 619-495-1409

Mary Jolley, 919-523-2733

Heather Michelle Canton, 619-302-2329

Yelena Abdul Samad, 619-709-7026 (including special needs)

Businesses to help with errand running:

Get Organized San Diego, 619-366-7850

Crown City Errands, 619-844-7103

Other help or services:

Peak Health Group, I.V. bags to support the immune system, home health visits: 619-522-4005

Catalina de Leon/yoga, meditation, healing: 619-746-0960

City of Coronado Coronavirus information and links

San Diego County Coronavirus information

 

 

 

