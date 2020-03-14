Blue Bridge Hospitality Restaurants Open with Delivery Options in Coronado

Greetings friends and family,

Taking care of yourself and remaining safe is just as much of a priority to us as it is to you. We would love for you to take this time to rely on local businesses that are caring, dedicated members of this community just as much as you are. Cleanliness and safety has always been at the top of our list, at all of our restaurants, but it has never been more crucial than now. We are all in this together, and will all need to support each other during this very scary times.

All of our restaurants will remain open for normal business hours, but we would also like to offer you some amazing options to keep you fed and happy. Each restaurant has all of their menu items available for curbside pick up and beginning Saturday night, we’ll begin offering delivery from each of our Coronado-based restaurants! Beginning on Saturday, March 14th, we’ll also be offering a full “Family Meal” option from Leroy’s Kitchen and Lounge, Little Frenchie and Stake Chophouse. These will be available for two to 12 guests, and may be ordered directly from the restaurant. To ensure that we can properly coordinate deliveries, please order as early in the day as possible by calling the restaurants.

Below are the options:

Stake Chophouse – 619-522-0077

Roasted Chicken Dinner $30 Per Guest

Roasted Salmon Dinner $40 Per Guest

Beef Tenderloin Dinner $50 Per Guest

Includes Sauces and Kale or Caesar Salad Family Style

Served with Baked Potato, Wood Fired Asparagus, and Blueberry Bread Pudding

Leroy’s Kitchen and Lounge – 619-437-6087

Roasted Chicken Dinner $30 Per Guest

Local Halibut Dinner $35 Per Guest

Leroy’s Slider Dinner $30 Per Guest

Includes Kale Caesar, Brussels Sprouts, and Chocolate Cake.

Little Frenchie – 619-675-0041

Roasted Chicken and Truffle Dinner, Roasted Root Vegetables

Beef Bourguignon Dinner, Mushrooms, Bacon Lardon, Roasted Potatoes

Grilled Coulot Steak Dinner, Pommes Puree, Asparagus

Includes Farm Greens Salad and Chocolate Cake or Charlotte Cake

All $35 PP

Boardwalk Beach Club – 619-522-0946

Classic Hawaiian Plate! Choice of Grilled Ahi Tuna, Local Fish, Huli Huli Chicken, or Beef Teriyaki

White Rice, Mac Salad, Farm Green Salad and Pineapple Upside Down Cake!

$28 Per Guest

Thank you for being loyal friends of our family of restaurants, and stay safe!