Blue Bridge Hospitality Restaurants Open with Delivery Options in Coronado

Greetings friends and family,
Taking care of yourself and remaining safe is just as much of a priority to us as it is to you. We would love for you to take this time to rely on local businesses that are caring, dedicated members of this community just as much as you are. Cleanliness and safety has always been at the top of our list, at all of our restaurants, but it has never been more crucial than now. We are all in this together, and will all need to support each other during this very scary times.
All of our restaurants will remain open for normal business hours, but we would also like to offer you some amazing options to keep you fed and happy. Each restaurant has all of their menu items available for curbside pick up and beginning Saturday night, we’ll begin offering delivery from each of our Coronado-based restaurants! Beginning on Saturday, March 14th, we’ll also be offering a full “Family Meal” option from Leroy’s Kitchen and Lounge, Little Frenchie and Stake Chophouse. These will be available for two to 12 guests, and may be ordered directly from the restaurant. To ensure that we can properly coordinate deliveries, please order as early in the day as possible by calling the restaurants.
Below are the options:
Stake Chophouse – 619-522-0077
- Roasted Chicken Dinner $30 Per Guest
- Roasted Salmon Dinner $40 Per Guest
- Beef Tenderloin Dinner $50 Per Guest
Includes Sauces and Kale or Caesar Salad Family Style
Served with Baked Potato, Wood Fired Asparagus, and Blueberry Bread Pudding
Leroy’s Kitchen and Lounge – 619-437-6087
- Roasted Chicken Dinner $30 Per Guest
- Local Halibut Dinner $35 Per Guest
- Leroy’s Slider Dinner $30 Per Guest
Includes Kale Caesar, Brussels Sprouts, and Chocolate Cake.
Little Frenchie – 619-675-0041
- Roasted Chicken and Truffle Dinner, Roasted Root Vegetables
- Beef Bourguignon Dinner, Mushrooms, Bacon Lardon, Roasted Potatoes
- Grilled Coulot Steak Dinner, Pommes Puree, Asparagus
Includes Farm Greens Salad and Chocolate Cake or Charlotte Cake
All $35 PP
Boardwalk Beach Club – 619-522-0946
- Classic Hawaiian Plate! Choice of Grilled Ahi Tuna, Local Fish, Huli Huli Chicken, or Beef Teriyaki
White Rice, Mac Salad, Farm Green Salad and Pineapple Upside Down Cake!
$28 Per Guest
Thank you for being loyal friends of our family of restaurants, and stay safe!
