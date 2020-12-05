Coronado in Southern California Region for New Stay Home Order

The Southern California intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity has dropped below 15%, and the state will require San Diego County to implement the new Regional Stay Home Order that prohibits gatherings of any size and closes operations in multiple sectors, including restaurants, bars, wineries and personal services, and requires 100% masking and physical distancing in all others.

The current ICU capacity for the Southern California region, which includes San Diego and 10 other counties, is now 12.5%.

ICU bed % available as of December 5, 2020 for the five California regions:

Northern California 24.1% Bay Area 21.7% Greater Sacramento 21.4% San Joaquin Valley 8.6% Southern California 12.5%

For regions under 15%, the Regional Stay Home Order restrictions go into effect Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 11:59 PM.

According to San Diego County, the following restrictions begin Monday, December 7.

Open or partially open following modifications under state guidance:

Critical infrastructure – essential businesses such as supermarkets, grocery stores, laundromats and pharmacies will remain open

K-12 schools already open for in-person learning

Non-urgent medical and dental care

Childcare and Pre-K

Restaurants – only take-out, pick-up or delivery

Retail and shopping centers – indoor capacity 20%

Hotels and lodging – only for critical infrastructure support; no out of state reservations for non-essential travel, nor leisure stays

Offices – remote work only except critical infrastructure sectors when remote is not possible

Places of Worship – outdoor services only

Outdoor recreational facilities, gyms, fitness centers – outdoor operation only, no overnight stays at campgrounds

Parks, beaches and hiking and bike trails remain open, other outdoor activities are also permitted but a face mask and social distancing is required

Sectors that are Closed

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

Hair salons, barber shops, personal care services including nail salons

Bars, breweries, wineries

Museums, zoos, aquariums, movie theaters

Indoor recreational facilities

The full county press conference for more details:

The order will remain in effect in the Southern California region for at least three weeks, and after that period will be lifted when the region’s projected ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15%. This will be assessed on a weekly basis after the initial three week period.

Once out of this Stay Home Order, each county within the region will be assigned to a tier (purple, red, orange, yellow) as set forth on August 28, 2020, and the County is then subject to the restrictions of that tier.

