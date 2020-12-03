New Regional Stay at Home Order Contingent on ICU Capacity

Governor Newsom today announced a new regional stay at home order that will take effect when a region reaches less than 15% available ICU capacity. No regions have been placed into this Regional Stay-At-Home Order at this time.

The state released a map of five regions with estimates that four out of the five, all but the Bay Area, will fall below the 15 percent threshold within a few days based on predictions and current trends and hospitalizations.

The Southern California regions consists of the following counties: Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura

San Diego County ICU Patients Nov. 1 through Nov. 30

San Diego County currently has 23% ICU capacity

While the regional stay at home order is in effect, some business sectors will close, modifications will be made to other sectors, 100% masking and physical distancing will be required.

Sectors that will remain open when a region is placed into the Regional Stay-At-Home include:

Schools that are already open

Critical infrastructure

Retail (20% capacity to reduce exposure)

Restaurants (take-out and delivery)

Sectors that will be temporarily closed when a region is placed into the Stay-At-Home include:

Bars

Wineries

Personal Services

Hair Salons / Barbershops

California COVID-19 Restrictions – December 3, 2020 – details from state website:

All individuals living in the State of California are currently ordered to stay home or at their place of residence, except for permitted work, local shopping or other permitted errands, or as otherwise authorized.

Regional Stay Home Order:

The Regional Stay Home Order, announced December 3, will go into effect within 48 hours in regions with less than 15% ICU availability. It prohibits private gatherings of any size, closes sector operations except for critical infrastructure and retail, and requires 100% masking and physical distancing in all others.

Once established, the order will remain in effect for at least three weeks and, after that period, will be lifted when a region’s projected ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15%. This will be assessed on a weekly basis after the initial three week period. Learn more about this order.

COVID-19 Vaccine Update

The state anticipates getting approximately 327,000 doses in mid‐December. Of those, San Diego County is expected to get about 28,000 doses of the state’s total during the first round. The state anticipates the second round of vaccines to follow about three weeks after the first round.

Distribution of COVID-19 vaccine will be done in phases, with the first doses going to health care personnel and nursing home residents and employees. The initial distribution will not be sufficient to vaccinate all eligible health care workers.