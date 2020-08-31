Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
BusinessCommunityCommunity News

Some Indoor Restrictions Lifted, But Businesses Must Follow Guidelines

By Managing Editor

The County is asking businesses and organizations allowed to reopen indoor operations under new state guidance to review and redo their safe reopening plans to ensure they stay in compliance.

The state introduced a new tiered system Friday that allows certain indoor activities to resume in San Diego County as early as today. However, businesses must adhere to industry-specific guidelines and follow hygiene, social distancing and face covering requirements.

- Advertisement -

While many sectors can reopen, not all can operate at full capacity. Gyms and fitness centers can operate indoors but must limit attendance to 10% capacity or less.

Restaurants can open indoor dining but must limit indoor operations to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is lower. Places of worship and movie theaters can operate indoors under those same capacity limits. Museums can open at 25% capacity.

- Advertisement -

Hair salons, barber shops and nail salons can operate indoors at full capacity but must follow safety precautions outlined by the state and county.

“Under the latest health order, businesses will be required to implement a sign-in procedure, collecting contact information for patrons served indoors,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “This process will assist disease investigators in case an outbreak is traced to a particular business.”

Businesses can find the guidelines that apply to their industry on the state’s COVID-19 website. Business owners can also email the county with specific questions about reopening guidance for their sector.

New State Metrics

Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County is currently in the second tier, referred to as the Red Tier, with a Substantial Risk Level of transmission of the coronavirus.

Tiers are based on two metrics, case rate and the percentage of positive tests. To remain in the Red Tier, the county will have to report between four to seven COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents per day and a positivity rate between 5%-8%.

As of August 30, 2020

San Diego’s state-calculated case rate is currently 5.8 and the testing positivity percentage is 3.8%.

To move to the next lower-risk tier, the County will have to report between 1 and 3.9 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents per day and a positivity rate downt to between 2-4.9% for at least two consecutive weeks.

The state will assess counties on a weekly basis, with the next report scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8. Counties can only move one tier at a time and must wait at least 21 days between moves.

“To maintain our current status or to move to a less restrictive tier, we need continued support from the community,” Wooten said. “We must build on our success and continue to focus on protecting one another.”

Community Setting Outbreaks:

  • Two new outbreaks were identified on Aug. 30, one in a restaurant/bar and one in a business setting.
  • In the past seven days, 16 community outbreaks were identified.
  • The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.
  • A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

Testing:

  • 5,731 tests were reported to the County on Aug. 30 and the number of laboratory-confirmed cases was 5%.
  • The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 3.7%. Target is less than 8.0%.
  • The 7-day, daily average of tests is 6,543.

Cases:

  • 304 new cases were reported in San Diego County on Aug. 30 for a total of 38,604.
  • 3,111 or 8.1% of cases have required hospitalization.
  • 750 or 1.9% of all cases and 24.1% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Deaths:

  • No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in San Diego County on Aug. 30. The region’s total remains at 682.
-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 163 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

Coronado counts 163 total COVID-19 cases cumulative since March 2020; and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy...
Read more
Community News

September Spice It Up, Coronado!

Discover a new favorite spice with the Coronado Public Library. Every month, the library will invite community members to explore different spices used in...
Read more
Community News

Library Invites Nominations for the 2021 Community Read

The Coronado Public Library invites readers to submit suggestions for the 2021 Coronado Community Read program through the Coronado Community Read website at www.coronado.ca.us/communityread2021....
Read more
Community News

Library Launches Self-Care Program

Self care means many things. It can mean taking a moment for yourself, spending time doing things you love, or simply reminding yourself that...
Read more
Community News

Cub Scout Pack 122 Kicks Off Its 50th Year – Learn More Sept. 2

Chartered by the Coronado Optimist Club in fall of 1970, Coronado's Cub Scout Pack 122 is excited to kick off its fiftieth year. The...
Read more
Business

Understanding Stock Splits

by Peter Thoms, CFABig Day For Stock SplitsOn Monday, August 31st, two of the most high-profile companies in the world, Apple and Tesla, will...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more
Community News

Feeling Anxious and Depressed? You’re Not Alone

By Phillip Reese, Kaiser Health News August 26, 2020It’s official, California: COVID-19 has left us sick with worry and increasingly despondent. And our youngest adults...
Read more
Education

San Diego County Says Schools Could Reopen as Early as September 1

San Diego County announced yesterday that since the County’s case rate for COVID-19 has been, and appears likely to remain, below 100 cases per...
Read more
People

Coronado Boy Scout Troop 801 Promotes Four Eagle Scouts

On Saturday, April 22, 2020, Troop 801 held an Eagle Court of Honor Ceremony aboard USS Midway. Many congratulations to John Cook, Roman Goodmanson,...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato and Mayor Richard Bailey Conversations (Video)

Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Mayor Richard Bailey.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I7KFpocpgIhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLZIw0Ma2Kshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJz6RMLPU70 View the entire conversation here and learn more why I’m running for School Board. Submitted...
Read more
Community News

Tracking COVID-19: Coronado Cases & Statistics, Plus San Diego Stats

Coronado counts 158 total COVID-19 cases cumulative since March 2020; and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

Nick Kato and Mayor Richard Bailey Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Mayor Richard Bailey.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I7KFpocpgIhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLZIw0Ma2Kshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJz6RMLPU70 View the entire conversation here and learn more why I’m running for School Board. Submitted...
Read more

Nick Kato and Casey Tanaka Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Casey Tanaka.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LntCVVQ1uKwhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX1sJz7HwV4https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP7bNkuKVHgView the entire conversation here and learn more why I'm running...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Emile Fischbeck Celebrates Being 100 Years Young

Emile Fischbeck, who recently turned 100, started driving at the age of 12 before driver’s licenses were even in existence. Originally from Virginia, her...
Read more
Education

Local Group Advocates for Diversity and Inclusion at Coronado Schools

As the school year begins, a new local organization is calling on the Coronado Unified School District to build a more inclusive community. InclusioNado...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato Rolls Up His Sleeves: School Board Candidate Talks Budget, Diversity, and Teacher Compensation

Nick Kato is new to town, but he’s not wasting any time getting to know people. In fact, he’s chatted up some of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
Obituaries

Richard (Butch) Parker (1958-2020)

Richard Austin (Butch) Parker passed at home peacefully August 3, 2020.  Surfer, sailor, shipwright, competitive yacht racer, carpenter and commercial diver; he and his...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.