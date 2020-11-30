Coronado COVID-19 Cases for November Surpass July Numbers

As with all of San Diego County, Coronado’s COVID-19 positive case numbers have risen dramatically during the past month, to a total not seen since July’s 89 cases. During the first week of November the case rate rose by 12, the second week by 22, third week by 24, and this past week 35, for a total of 93 new cases in the month of November.

The County of San Diego highly recommends that if you traveled or gathered with people outside your household over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, you were at higher risk of having contracted COVID-19 and could inadvertently be spreading it now.

It’s important that you get tested, as well as decrease unnecessary activities this week to avoid spreading the virus.

“By getting tested, people will know whether they have contracted COVID-19 and prevent spreading the virus to others,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “People should also wear a face covering, maintain social distance, avoid crowds and monitor for symptoms.”

The County operates more that 50 testing sites throughout the region. All COVID-19 tests are free and most of the sites do not require an appointment. For more information on testing, visit 211sandiego.org or call 2-1-1.

In the past seven days (Nov. 22 through Nov. 28), 79 San Diego County community outbreaks were confirmed. The number of community outbreaks is more than 10 times above the trigger of seven or more in seven days. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.