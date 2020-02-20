Out of Thin Air: Battle Axe Coronado Makes Smashing Debut

Battle Axe Coronado opens with set weekend hours, and options for groups to reserve and take the entire space outside of normal hours for corporate events, birthday parties, etc.

Axe throwing…in Coronado? You bet.

Battle Axe Coronado–located at 841 ½ Orange Avenue, in the alley by Wells Fargo– officially opens for business on Friday, February 21, at 6pm.

The owners hosted a small “friends and family” gathering last week, and the feedback was fabulous.

“People are so excited to have something new to do in Coronado,” says Ashley Hope Linder, one of the owners of Battle Axe Coronado. “People love it because it’s so empowering and primal, but it’s also in a safe, controlled environment.”

So what is axe throwing, exactly? Similar to a game of darts, players throw an axe at a wooden target, scoring points based on where the axe lands on the bullseye. Each game consists of three rounds, and each player has five throws per round. The player that wins the most games is crowned Battle Axe Champion!

Ashley says that most people are shocked by how much they like it.

“Some people are like, ‘okay, I’m going to throw a couple of axes,’” she says. “But then they get this sense of elation when they do it really well in front of friends and family.”

Battle Axe Coronado is located behind Crossfit Proteus Gym, and is outfitted with five full lanes that are in the sunshine during the day, or under the stars at night. The space features an inviting outdoor lounge with music, and throwers can order food from Night and Day Café, which is adjacent to facility. Guests are also invited to B.Y.O.B.

Ashley is happy to offer a legit family activity in Coronado. Even kids ten and up can participate, provided they are with a guardian.

“Axe-throwing isn’t too time consuming, and you don’t have to leave the island,” says Ashley. “Sometimes you see families mindlessly wandering down the streets, and other than going into a shop or getting something to eat, there’s really no activities. This will give them something fun to do.”

Participants can throw during normal business hours on Friday and Saturday between 6pm-9pm, or Sunday from 4pm-7pm. Although walk-ins are welcome, reservations are suggested to ensure there is space. Guests can book online at BattleAxeCoronado.com. Fees are $30 per person, with a 15% military discount. Most people play for an hour to an hour and a half.

The best part? Groups can reserve and book outside of business hours, and even take over the entire space for corporate events, birthday parties, etc. Ashley suggests calling or texting 619-775-9295 or emailing battleaxecoronado@gmail.com to set up a group reservation outside of normal hours.

Be sure to wear close-toed shoes, and show up ten minutes early to sign a waiver. Which brings me to safety…you might be wondering…what sort of safety precautions are involved in throwing an axe for fun?

“No one throws an axe without going through a private lesson from an expert,” says Ashley. “You are guided through all the safety precautions, and only one person is throwing per lane. There is always an expert watching.”

According to Ashley, the fencing at Battle Axe Coronado actually exceeds current safety standards. All of the lanes are separated, and only the person throwing is allowed in the lane.

Although you might imagine that axe-throwing would be more popular with men, Ashley says that some of the women–and especially moms–are really flipping out over it.

“For some reason, some women just don’t get to express themselves in a physical way—at a gym maybe—but this is different,” says Ashley. “It’s sort of like one of those rooms in China where you can smash plates and glasses, but no clean up.”

I couldn’t agree more. I was lucky enough to attend the opening night party, and after getting over my initial axe-throwing jitters, I had a blast. I felt very empowered knowing that I would have the skills I needed to survive a zombie apocalypse (provided an axe was nearby.)

Moms night, anyone?

Instagram @battleaxecoronado