Bargains Abound at New Sand, Beach and Bikini Boutique

Every day is a new shopping adventure, with many rooms to explore, at the newly opened Sand, Beach and Bikini boutique. Owner Sandy Johnson has brought her bargain priced clothing, bikinis, socks, shoes, skateboards, and a host of other items to Coronado at 1121 Tenth Street, next to the Chamber of Commerce. Customers are greeted warmly by Moonshine, her gentle dog who goes everywhere with her.

Some people may be familiar with her similar store Sandy’s Bargain Treasures that she has owned in Imperial Beach for the past six years. “I love selling and helping people find bargains,” she comments. This passion began at the age of 19, when she started selling items at swap meets.

When asked where she gets her eclectic collection of items to sell, she answered “I buy things from stores that go out of business, so I get a large selection.” She has a sizable inventory, so she is constantly bringing in new items. I met a customer who comes in daily just to check out what is new. Sandy points out that she has something for everyone from teenagers to moms, and offers a diverse array of clothes, socks, shoes, skateboards, and surf gear.

“I want people to know they don’t have to leave the island to find amazing priced items,” she says. Her average priced shirts are $15 with top name brands like Rip Curl, Thrasher, Ripndip and many more. She has an entire wall of Stance socks that sell for just $7. She says her Monrow dresses that normally retail for $170 are popular in her shop for just $40.

She rented the space about five months ago but couldn’t open due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so she has only been open a couple weeks. “So far I have been blessed because people seem to love my store and are shopping here.” The first thing you are sure to find outside the store is the large wagon overflowing with mix and match bikini tops and bottoms for $10. My friend Kari dug through and found several sets for her daughters for a bargain.

Sandy moved to Coronado from East County seven years ago so her daughter could attend high school here and participate in the cheerleading and water polo teams. Her daughter and sister help her in her businesses. She loves living in Coronado because she enjoys biking and used to race bikes. Nowadays, she skateboards to her shop with Moonshine in tow. Sandy loves to offer good deals and often gives customers free stickers and shoelaces with a purchase. Sand, Beach and Bikinis is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5 pm. Weekly sales are posted every Monday on Instagram @sandbeachandbikini.

Sand, Beach and Bikinis

1121 Tenth Street, Coronado