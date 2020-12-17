Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Thursday, December 17, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
CommunityCommunity News

“Christmas Star” Shining on Dec. 21 for First Time Since 1226

By Chloe Berk

Coronado is decorated and festive with holiday lights, and on Monday, December 21, 2020, Coronado residents should look to the skies after sunset for a rare sighting of the bright “Christmas Star.”

The “Christmas Star” isn’t actually a star – it occurs when Jupiter and Saturn are so close to each other that they appear as a single, bright light. The planets will still be hundreds of millions of miles apart, but they appear close because of their position in orbit. This alignment of the planets was last witnessed in 1226 – almost 800 years ago. Astronomers believe there might have been a “Christmas Star” in 1623, but it occurred during sunlight hours so was not visible.

- Advertisement -

Three wise men Pixabay imageAstronomers named this rare alignment of planets the “Christmas Star” as it might have been what’s referred to as the Star of Bethlehem that guided the three wise men to Bethlehem for the birth of Jesus. While there is some scientific debate if this planet alignment occurred during the year of Jesus’ birth, the event continues to be commonly referred to as the “Christmas Star.”

Viewers wishing to see the ‘star’ should look southwest during the hour after the 4:47pm sunset on December 21, 2020. It will appear like a bright, still airplane, but will not be as bright as the moon. The ‘star’ will be low in the horizon so viewers will need a site unobstructed by trees or buildings. Coronado North Beach, Central Beach, and Shores Beach should provide excellent viewing locations. AccuWeather’s current forecast for the afternoon of December 21 shows mostly sunny skies with 21% cloud cover. 

- Advertisement -

..

..

- Advertisement -

..

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Chloe Berk
Chloe has called Coronado home since she could walk or talk and considers herself a true Islander. She is currently a student at Coronado High School and a writer for the Islander Times. After studying and writing articles, she enjoys volleyball, the beach, and her newly-adopted dogs from PAWS.

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

USO Sailor of the Year Saved Stranger on Coronado Bridge

Thank you to Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren J. Singer to stepping in to save this life.Congratulations to you and all of the 2020...
Read more
Community News

Acute Health Care Workers Are First San Diegans to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

About 82,600 San Diegans who work at acute health care settings will be the first to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.The initial 28,000...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado to Roll Out COVID Testing Site in January

The City will soon offer a COVID-19 testing site in Coronado that will be open to the general public. Testing is set to begin the...
Read more
Business

Hakes Brothers Painting Launches Giveaway to Help Local Business

John Hakes, owner of Coronado-based, Hakes Brothers Painting, started a "giveaway" via Instagram to help local businesses through this virus-impacted holiday season.  Many local...
Read more
Community News

San Diego Receives First Shipments of COVID Vaccine Doses

https://youtu.be/Q6n5iK_sXk0 Video: County of San Diego The first deliveries of vaccine for the novel coronavirus arrived in San Diego County today.Over the next few days, the...
Read more
Community News

Diversity Book Drive Donates to Coronado Schools

The Coronado community has generously donated over 150 books to the Coronado Unified School District schools as part of InclusioNado’s recent Diversity Book Drive.InclusioNado...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

Seasonal Specials Spice Up or Sweeten Your Cup of Joe

The recent chilly weather (for SoCal) gets people thinking about the holidays and the associated flavors that pop up at favorite coffee spots. In...
Read more
Education

InclusioNado Organizes CUSD Diversity Book Drive

Following the social unrest of summer 2020, a group of Coronado community members formed the grassroots organization, InclusioNado. The mission of InclusioNado is to...
Read more
Education

Coronado Crossing Guards Assist with Student & Family Safety

After months of distance learning at home, cohorts of Coronado students are slowly returning to school, which means many bikes, scooters, skateboards, and pedestrians...
Read more
People

A High School Senior Tradition – Why Teenagers are Wearing Swim Floaties

Coronado is surrounded by water, but even that doesn't explain why you might've seen teenagers wearing children’s swim floaties around town! The floaties are...
Read more
Sports

CHS Seniors Committing to Colleges for Sports

Coronado High School competes in 20 varsity sports including basketball, volleyball, soccer, water polo, and softball as part of the San Diego division of...
Read more
People

CHS Juniors Connect at Socially Distanced Sunset Gathering

Amidst the distance learning school year, the Coronado High School Class of 2022 found a fun way for their class to bond. On Friday...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.