Golf Tournament to Support CHS Seniors – Feb. 6, 2022

The Coronado High School (CHS) senior class of 2022 invites the community to participate in a golf tournament and happy hour at the Coronado Golf Course on Sunday, February 6, 2022 as a fundraiser for their graduation festivities.

The event includes both a 9-hole tournament at the Coronado Golf course from 2:45 pm to 5:30 pm and a happy hour at Feast and Fareway from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. All CHS and Coronado community members are invited to attend the golf tournament and/or the happy hour. CHS senior class president Carter Cohen shared, “I am excited for a fundraiser where the participants have fun. A 9-hole shotgun is the perfect amount of golf for hitting the links with your friends. Anyone from a beginner to a pro can play the rounds and have a good time.”

The class of 2022 has had most of their high school experience disrupted by COVID. As a result, the students are eagerly looking forward to celebrating graduation with the traditional Grad Nite trip to Disneyland. Grad Nite is an after-hours (9 pm to 2 am) visit to Disney California Adventure where the only guests are graduating seniors from high schools around Southern California. Disneyland first hosted a Grad Nite in 1961, canceled Grad Nite in 2020 and 2021, and is hosting 16 different Grad Nites in May and June of 2022. CHS will participate on June 10, 2022. The golf tournament and happy hour are fundraisers to cover the costs of Grad Nite which include both the admission ticket for each student and bus transportation for all students to and from CHS and Disneyland.

CHS’ student government, ASB, manages the fundraising for school events such as Grad Nite. In previous years, Grad Nite funds came from the senior class sponsoring Prom during their junior year. COVID restrictions meant the senior class lost many of their fundraising opportunities throughout the year, requiring they raise funds in a short amount of time this year. CHS seniors and Coronado Golf Course employees Tommy Pate and Tristian Rinko brought the idea of a tournament to ASB. Since then, ASB has spent months planning to make the golf tournament a reality. Coronado Schools Foundation CEO and President Michelle Gilmore was central to bringing the golf tournament to life. Generous sponsors such as SlideGenius, Sunkist, Bridget Carlson Real Estate, Nicolls Design, and the Coronado Fitness Club supported the funding of the golf tournament.

Coronado Golf Course Tournament Director Tim Parun commented, “We are always happy to help our Coronado partners and wish the Senior Class of Coronado High School success in having their event at our golf course and on their adventure in life.”

All community members are invited to sign up for the tournament and happy hour here.





