COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Monday, April 6, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
FeaturedMilitary

Navy Mandates Face Covering: What You Need to Know

By Managing Editor

The Navy will now require the use of cloth face coverings for all military, Navy civilian and contractors as well as family members while on DoD property, installations and facilities when maintaining proper social distancing between people isn’t possible.

- Advertisement -

The order is effective immediately, according to NavAdmin message 100/20, released April 5.

“To the extent practical,” the message states, individuals “are required to wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance.”

200401-N-DW182-1211
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 1, 2020) Hospitalman Hadlie Hinojosa, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Expeditionary Medical Facility, prepares to deploy from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, to New Orleans in support of the Department of Defense COVID-19 response. Personnel assigned to the Expeditionary Medical Facility are trained to provide medical support, from emergency medicine to acute medical and surgical care. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help communities in need. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Bowser/Released)

The message aligns the Navy with the Centers for Disease Control’s recent recommendation strongly encouraging the wearing of cloth face coverings when in public and close proximity between people can’t be avoided.

As is the Navy’s convention, local commanders can issue exceptions to this requirement.

-Quality News Matters-

The policy also requires anyone wearing a face covering to uncover their faces when directed to by security forces during identity checks.

“Navy will continue to implement protective measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to our total force and their families, and the American people,” the message said.

While medical N95 masks are in short supply world-wide, face coverings are not, and the Navy is taking a practical approach to what can be worn.

Official uniform face coverings are in the works, the message said. But until they are procured and implemented, those in uniform can wear medical or construction type masks if they have them.

If not, they can fashion their own or wear cloth coverings such as bandanas and scarfs. In all cases, however, anything worn must be conservative in appearance, not offensive, and conform to the CDC guidance.

Any face covering must meet the following requirements:

  • Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face and allow breathing without restriction
  • Cover the face only from nose to chin.
  • Must secure in place with ties or ear loops.
  • Any cloth mask must have multiple layers of fabric.

Navy supports, and will continue to implement, all measures necessary to mitigate risks to the force, to our mission and to the spread of the disease and as a result, the message said.

Even when off-base or in not uniform, the message strongly encourages all uniformed and civilian Navy personnel, to follow all CDC guidelines, including the use of face coverings.

Directions to make your own face coverings can be found on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

 

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

7th Fleet Commander, Vice Adm. Bill Merz, Arrives in Guam During COVID-19 Recovery

The Commander of U.S. 7th Fleet visited USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) leadership in port at Naval Base Guam while the aircraft carrier undergoes...
Read more
Community News

CoroMasks: Facial Covering Masks for Coronado Project Update

APRIL 6 UPDATE: We have our first batch of masks coming on Tuesday, April 7. It will be "Seniors Only" for those over the age of...
Read more
People

Quarantined in Coronado: No Down Time for FOL President Marsi Steirer

April is typically one of the busiest months for Friends of the Library President Marsi Steirer, when she is knee deep in books, logistics...
Read more
People

Joaquin Evans Shares His Love of Singing (video)

34-year-old Joaquin Evans was a crowd favorite at Coronado's Talent this year with his beautiful vocal interpretation of Kiss from a Rose by Seal....
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital is Here for the Community During COVID-19 Crisis

We are blessed to have our own Sharp Hospital here in Coronado. Health care professionals are on the front line of this COVID-19 crisis...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Beaches are Officially Closed Due to Coronavirus

Starting at midnight tonight, Coronado beaches will be closed to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. Coronado was the last remaining city in...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – April 3, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEjB1hYy794The City has closed its beach on weekends. Find out what else is closed and what remains open in the latest edition of the...
Read more
Community News

California Hospitals Face Surge With Proven Fixes And Some Hail Marys

California’s hospitals thought they were ready for the next big disaster.They’ve retrofitted their buildings to withstand a major earthquake and  whisked patients out of danger during...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – April 2, 2020

The City plans to resume certain commission meetings in the coming weeks that will be held virtually. The City added a third meeting. The...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Working to Resolve Live Cable TV Streaming Issues

The City is aware that residents attempting to view Tuesday’s special City Council meeting had some connectivity problems.The live video online displayed an error...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – April 1, 2020

City staff has begun posting signs to let the public know about the City Council's decision to close the City's beach, including Dog Beach,...
Read more
Education

CUSD Prepares To Welcome Students Back To School For Distance Learning April 6

On March 13, 2020 Coronado Unified School District, along with most other districts in the county, notified families that all district schools would be...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coronavirus Quarantine Reality

Letters to the Editor
Author:  Ken FitzgeraldI am healthy. I am able to work from home, my law firm is still in business, and nobody in my family...
Read more

Visitors to Coronado Beach Could be Asymptomatic Carriers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad WillisA letter to Coronado City Manager Blair King Dear Blair,Like many, I was surprised at the city council’s split decision to keep...
Read more

Close Beach for a Few Months to Protect All of Us

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebecca Sauer, RN CPANMy name is Rebecca Sauer, and I am a critical care nurse at UCSD. I am responding to Mayor...
Read more

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Military

Navy Mandates Face Covering: What You Need to Know

The Navy will now require the use of cloth face coverings for all military, Navy civilian and contractors as well as family members while...
Read more
Community News

CoroMasks: Facial Covering Masks for Coronado Project Update

APRIL 6 UPDATE: We have our first batch of masks coming on Tuesday, April 7. It will be "Seniors Only" for those over the age of...
Read more
People

Quarantined in Coronado: No Down Time for FOL President Marsi Steirer

April is typically one of the busiest months for Friends of the Library President Marsi Steirer, when she is knee deep in books, logistics...
Read more
People

Joaquin Evans Shares His Love of Singing (video)

34-year-old Joaquin Evans was a crowd favorite at Coronado's Talent this year with his beautiful vocal interpretation of Kiss from a Rose by Seal....
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital is Here for the Community During COVID-19 Crisis

We are blessed to have our own Sharp Hospital here in Coronado. Health care professionals are on the front line of this COVID-19 crisis...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.