Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
EducationFeatured

Nick Kato Rolls Up His Sleeves: School Board Candidate Talks Budget, Diversity, and Teacher Compensation

By Christine Van Tuyl

Nick Kato is new to town, but he’s not wasting any time getting to know people. In fact, he’s chatted up some of the biggest names on the island, including Mayor Richard Bailey, former mayor and candidate for Coronado City Council Casey Tanaka, CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller and Coronado Schools Foundation CEO Jeanmarie Bond. It’s all part of his video series on YouTube, a platform for discussing important issues in Coronado schools and in the community.

Nick Kato is running for Coronado School Board, and he’s ready to jump in and tackle what he says is the most pressing issue facing Coronado Schools: the budget.

- Advertisement -

“It’s not talked about nearly enough by the public, but the financial situation of CUSD is not the best,” says Nick. “If you look at the forecasts and the rate in which we are eating into our reserves, it is shocking.”

Nick should know; finances are his thing. Nick graduated Cal Poly in 2003 with a degree in business, then attended the University of Denver for his masters, graduating with highest honors. In 2005, he joined Deloitte (one of the “Big Four” accounting organizations) and two years later, moved on to KPMG, another “Big Four,” where he made partner. In 2017, he was appointed the National Leader of Infrastructure in Mergers and Acquisitions at KPMG. These days, he is busy launching his own consulting firm, Leo Berwick.

- Advertisement -

Nick says that CUSD’s financial situation isn’t anyone’s fault; it’s the cards they were dealt. He says the current board has done some “amazing” things to position us for success in the future, but there is more we can—and should—consider.

“A lot of people do not realize this, but CUSD has several assets on its balance sheet that have significant value,” says Nick. “Unfortunately, we are not maximizing their utility from a fiscal perspective. The existing CUSD school board has recently taken steps to do so, and I’m committed to using my financial background to continue to find creative yet fiscally conservative ways to realize value from our assets to help fund the future of our children’s education.”

Nick moved to Coronado last year from Toronto with his wife Rika, and has two children of his own. Three-year-old Buzzy is named after two big wave surfers, and one-year-old Hana is named after Hana, Hawaii, a favorite vacation spot.

Coronado has always held a special place in Nick’s heart.

He says the Coronado schools were a big part of what brought his family to the island. Unsurprisingly, the decision to run for school board was fueled in no small part by the hope to make CUSD as amazing as possible for his children and others.

“As a father of two, I have a vested interest in making this city’s educational system the best it can be,” says Nick. “I understand what it means for someone to want what’s best for their children.”

Part of a strong foundation for learning, as CUSD leaders have said, is making sure that every student feels safe, valued and respected. Nick says diversity and inclusion are topics that should be addressed.

“As a minority myself, that is going to be raising minority kids in the community, it is an important topic for me,” says Nick. “I really like the approach the current school board is taking by addressing issues that are easier to tackle ASAP, and setting up a committee made up of community members to further analyze the situation and collaboratively come up with solutions and action items.”

Nick says he recognizes there’s been a big push to get people’s stories out, regarding their experiences in Coronado and the adversity that needs to be overcome, but the focus needs to change a bit.

“I think the focus needs to shift from telling stories that paint Coronado as a bad place to raise your kids, to creating actionable items to make things better,” says Nick. “If we want more diverse teachers or students, we need to change the dialogue and message to something more positive.”

Of utmost importance, according to Nick, is creating an environment where we teach our children to be empathetic to all groups.

“Being able to have empathy for others, and appreciate others’ perspectives will be important when your children cross the bridge to attend university,” says Nick. “And it will be vital as they become citizens of the world when they embark on their professional careers in this global economy.”     

Nick’s two children, Buzzy and Hana, will attend Coronado Schools.

Nick says that he wants to explore teaming up with a local non-profit to help raise funds for diversity and inclusivity initiatives at CUSD.

“A big roadblock for increasing awareness and training around diversity and inclusion is likely going to be funding,” says Nick. “Something that I’m going to be exploring in the coming weeks is to team with a local not for profit to raise a fund to help provide capital to CUSD as it rolls out various diversity and inclusions initiatives in the future. As a community we can come up with amazing ideas and all agree that it’s something that we want to do, but if the lack of funding prevents us from effectuating these changes, making a positive change is going to be difficult.”

Another issue Nick is passionate about: teacher compensation. He strongly believes in rewarding those who have proven their dedication year after year.

“I am a huge advocate of trying to find ways to increase the compensation of high performing teachers. Teachers that go above and beyond,” says Nick. “We demand a lot out of our students, and to maximize their experiences we need to have teachers that are also striving to be the best. I am a big believer in creating a high-performance culture.”

Of course, the global pandemic is creating all sorts of learning challenges for our kids. What’s the best course of action? Nick says his background could help him navigate through virtual learning, and view the current situation through a lens of opportunity.

Learn more about Nick’s campaign at NickKato.com.

“Having spent most of my career at a large global consulting firm, I have significant experience solving complex problems, dealing with adversity, and implementing positive change,” says Nick. “For example, our new distance learning capabilities could be beneficial to allow students to learn more effectively when they cannot attend school in the future because of illness, or other personal reasons. We could also use distance learning as a tool to collaboratively work with other school districts and students to help expose our children to a variety of perspectives.”

Nick says that, although he’s a relative newcomer to Coronado, he and his family have enjoyed extensive stays on the island since 2013, for up to six months at a time.

“It’s my happy place,” says Nick. “It is one of the most beautiful places I have ever visited or lived…Every time I leave Coronado, whether it’s for a weeklong business trip or to visit Costco, when I make the drive back to Coronado and across the bridge, I feel a sense of serenity and peace.”

When he’s not working, Nick’s hanging out with his wife and kids. You’ll also find him golfing, boating, or dining at Swaddee. He says he enjoys the small-town pace and feel of the island, and taking time to let it all soak in.

“My favorite thing to do is walk aimlessly around town while appreciating the varied architecture and beautiful gardens with my family,” says Nick.

But what he loves most about Coronado is the close-knit community.

“People know their neighbors and look out for each other,” says Nick. “Everyone in Coronado cares about Coronado, which is amazing!”

To learn more about Nick, visit his website at NickKato.com.

 

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Nick Kato and Mayor Richard Bailey Conversations (Video)

Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Mayor Richard Bailey.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I7KFpocpgIhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLZIw0Ma2Kshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJz6RMLPU70 View the entire conversation here and learn more why I’m running for School Board. Submitted...
Read more
Community News

The Buzz Around Town: New Fundraiser from CSF Might Land on Your Lawn!

The busy bees over at the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) aren’t wasting any time making sure Coronado students have access to exceptional learning opportunities...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
Education

Now Enrolling at Crown Preschool! Find Out if You Qualify for Free State Funded Preschool at Crown

The Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Preschool Program is proud to announce we are accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year! Applications will be...
Read more
Obituaries

Richard (Butch) Parker (1958-2020)

Richard Austin (Butch) Parker passed at home peacefully August 3, 2020.  Surfer, sailor, shipwright, competitive yacht racer, carpenter and commercial diver; he and his...
Read more
Education

CUSD Update – Distance Learning Bridge Starts August 27

As the summer comes to an end, we are excited for the return of teaching and learning experiences across CUSD next week!We want to...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Tales from the I.C.U.: Life as a Nurse During the Global Pandemic

Coronado resident Rebecca Sauer has strong opinions when it comes to wearing a mask, social distancing, and taking steps to stop the spread of...
Read more
Education

Coronado Schools to Start 2020-2021 with Virtual Learning, Look Towards a Safe Reopening

On Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24, the Coronado School District held a series of town hall meetings on Zoom to discuss the...
Read more
People

Local Voices: 2013 CHS Grad Pursues the American Dream

From Low-Income Housing to College at USC and a Master's in Electrical Engineering: 2013 Coronado High School Grad Pursues the American Dream In some ways,...
Read more
Education

CUSD Eyes Safe Fall ReOpening; Town Hall Meeting Scheduled for July 23rd

The Coronado Unified School District held a special meeting July 9 to discuss safe reopening plans for the fall. The meeting, which board members...
Read more
People

Undercover Philanthropist Donna Salof Awarded Key to the City at Feast and Fareway

It’s not every day that you’re given a key to the city by the Mayor of Coronado. Just ask Donna Salof, who turned 70...
Read more
People

Local Voices: Growing Up Vietnamese-Chinese in Coronado; 2017 Grad Says Ethnic Studies Key to Fighting Racism

Mia Skelton is her name. She doesn’t sound Chinese, but she is.Adopted by a white family when she was young, Mia moved to Coronado...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Nick Kato and Mayor Richard Bailey Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Mayor Richard Bailey.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I7KFpocpgIhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLZIw0Ma2Kshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJz6RMLPU70 View the entire conversation here and learn more why I’m running for School Board. Submitted...
Read more

Nick Kato and Casey Tanaka Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Casey Tanaka.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LntCVVQ1uKwhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX1sJz7HwV4https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP7bNkuKVHgView the entire conversation here and learn more why I'm running...
Read more

Imagine a Walkable Orange Avenue

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan CraneMayor Bailey recently offered a review of his last four years as mayor, highlighting some of the accomplishments that he and...
Read more

Councilmember Mike Donovan Running for Re-Election

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike DonovanIt has been an honor to serve as your Councilmember for the past four years, and I look forward to earning...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

Nick Kato Rolls Up His Sleeves: School Board Candidate Talks Budget, Diversity, and Teacher Compensation

Nick Kato is new to town, but he’s not wasting any time getting to know people. In fact, he’s chatted up some of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
Obituaries

Richard (Butch) Parker (1958-2020)

Richard Austin (Butch) Parker passed at home peacefully August 3, 2020.  Surfer, sailor, shipwright, competitive yacht racer, carpenter and commercial diver; he and his...
Read more
Sports

Middle School Fall Sports During the Pandemic

With the ongoing pandemic, back to school will be very different this year. Students won’t be physically returning to school but middle school students...
Read more
Education

Alexia Palacios-Peters Delves Into Bid for CUSD Board

Alexia Palacios-Peters has been considering running for the Coronado Unified School District Governing Board for over five years, attending trainings and preparing.A government attorney...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.