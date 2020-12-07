Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Monday, December 7, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
City of CoronadoCommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

Coronado Mayor Bailey Requests Governor to Reconsider Health Order

By Managing Editor

In a letter dated December 7, 2020, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Coronado’s Mayor Richard Bailey requests a reconsideration of the latest health order that has closed businesses and put people out of work. Bailey acknowledges that an effective public health policy is urgently needed; one that takes into consideration which businesses and activities significantly contribute to the spread of the coronavirus, and not a policy that is arbitrary and ineffective.

Bailey shared that, “The rising cases and hospitalizations must be taken seriously. However, shutting down businesses that are not contributing to the spread will not decrease cases or hospitalizations, but it will put tens of thousands of people out of work and erode the public’s trust in the health orders. We deserve a policy that protects lives and livelihoods.”

- Advertisement -

Watch his Instagram post here:

San Diego’s KUSI News spoke with Mayor Bailey this morning:

The video can also be viewed on KUSI News YouTube channel.

Mayor Bailey ends his letter asking for a new public health policy, specifically one known in the medical community as “harm reduction” – “emphasizing the best practices to protect the most vulnerable population while allowing businesses to stay open with protocols in place.”

Mayor Bailey’s full letter can be read here.

RELATED

Coronado in Southern California Region for New Stay Home Order

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado in Southern California Region for New Stay Home Order

The Southern California intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity has dropped below 15%, and the state will require San Diego County to implement the...
Read more
Business

Artisans’ Alley Great for Vendors, Shoppers, and Music Program

After 48 years it’s hard to keep an event as amazing as Artisans' Alley down, and fortunately the organizers figured out a way to...
Read more
Community News

Crown Garden Club & CoSA Team Up to Create Christmas Chalk Art for All to Enjoy (video)

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis was on hand this morning as CoSA Ambassadors were creating festive chalk art on the Orange Avenue sidewalk at Spreckels...
Read more
Community News

3.2 Earthquake Hits 9 Miles Off Coast of Coronado

A 3.2 earthquake was felt in Coronado this morning at 5:48am PST. The epicenter was about 9 miles off the coast of Coronado.Residents took...
Read more
Community News

CANCELLED – Rotary Santa to Visit Coronado on December 13

Dec. 7, 2020 - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and revised Stay Home Order this event has been cancelled.In keeping with a Coronado Rotary...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council: Ocean Blvd Sidewalk, COVID Testing Site, 130-year Anniversary

Ocean Boulevard improvement visual renderings, First Street bike lane changes, new commission appointments, and the city's 130-year anniversary with a video showcasing the city's...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Mayor Richard Bailey Joins 13 San Diego County Mayors in Writing Children’s Book to Support Local Women’s Domestic Violence Shelters

The Purple Project, a San Diego nonprofit organization that provides aid and support to  domestic violence shelters in need is excited to present a...
Read more
Business

Happy Holidays from Coronado Chamber & Members and Don’t Miss This Weekend’s Sidewalk Sale

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce invited its members to participate in a fun Happy Holidays video. Hoping for 20 volunteers to record an on-screen...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Family Welcomes Letters to Santa

A Coronado family is encouraging kids to drop their letters to Santa in a special mailbox at 1040 Pine Street. All letters will be...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Thank You Coronado!

Submitted by Mike DonovanNow that the voter tally is essentially completed, I want to thank all the residents who helped me win reelection for...
Read more
Community News

Coronado COVID-19 Cases for November Surpass July Numbers

As with all of San Diego County, Coronado's COVID-19 positive case numbers have risen dramatically during the past month, to a total not seen...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council to Discuss COVID-19 Testing Site and Ocean Boulevard Sidewalk Widening Project

Coronado City Council meets on Tuesday, December 1 for a regularly scheduled meeting. The agenda outline can be found on the city's website.Of note...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thank You Coronado!

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike DonovanNow that the voter tally is essentially completed, I want to thank all the residents who helped me win reelection for...
Read more

Use Our Money to Improve Our Lives

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Barry & Susan AustinIn the Eagle last week, Councilmembers Heinze and Sandke asked for feedback about how some of our...
Read more

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Coronado Mayor Bailey Requests Governor to Reconsider Health Order

In a letter dated December 7, 2020, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey requests a reconsideration of the latest health order...
Read more
Community News

Coronado in Southern California Region for New Stay Home Order

The Southern California intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity has dropped below 15%, and the state will require San Diego County to implement the...
Read more
Community News

Crown Garden Club & CoSA Team Up to Create Christmas Chalk Art for All to Enjoy (video)

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis was on hand this morning as CoSA Ambassadors were creating festive chalk art on the Orange Avenue sidewalk at Spreckels...
Read more
Community News

3.2 Earthquake Hits 9 Miles Off Coast of Coronado

A 3.2 earthquake was felt in Coronado this morning at 5:48am PST. The epicenter was about 9 miles off the coast of Coronado.Residents took...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council: Ocean Blvd Sidewalk, COVID Testing Site, 130-year Anniversary

Ocean Boulevard improvement visual renderings, First Street bike lane changes, new commission appointments, and the city's 130-year anniversary with a video showcasing the city's...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.