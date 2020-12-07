Coronado Mayor Bailey Requests Governor to Reconsider Health Order

In a letter dated December 7, 2020, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Coronado’s Mayor Richard Bailey requests a reconsideration of the latest health order that has closed businesses and put people out of work. Bailey acknowledges that an effective public health policy is urgently needed; one that takes into consideration which businesses and activities significantly contribute to the spread of the coronavirus, and not a policy that is arbitrary and ineffective.

Bailey shared that, “The rising cases and hospitalizations must be taken seriously. However, shutting down businesses that are not contributing to the spread will not decrease cases or hospitalizations, but it will put tens of thousands of people out of work and erode the public’s trust in the health orders. We deserve a policy that protects lives and livelihoods.”

Watch his Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Bailey (@_richardbailey)

San Diego’s KUSI News spoke with Mayor Bailey this morning:

The video can also be viewed on KUSI News YouTube channel.

Mayor Bailey ends his letter asking for a new public health policy, specifically one known in the medical community as “harm reduction” – “emphasizing the best practices to protect the most vulnerable population while allowing businesses to stay open with protocols in place.”

Mayor Bailey’s full letter can be read here.

