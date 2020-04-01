COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Thursday, April 2, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Education

CUSD Prepares To Welcome Students Back To School For Distance Learning April 6

By Managing Editor

On March 13, 2020 Coronado Unified School District, along with most other districts in the county, notified families that all district schools would be closed until April 6, 2020. With the state remaining under a shelter-in-place order, CUSD buildings will remain closed past that date. However, after three weeks without official instruction (including this week’s scheduled Spring Break) teachers are preparing to once again facilitate learning for Coronado students this coming Monday.

“Many of our teachers have connected with their students during the past two weeks, offering support through different platforms from email to video conferencing,” said Dr. Megan Battle, CUSD Director of Learning. “We called this ‘Phase 1: Independent Practice’ and it included instructional resources for parents by grade/subject level with recommended time-on tasks for students; but all assignments are optional and will not be counted for grading,” she added.

---
---

According to Superintendent Karl Mueller, Phase 2: ‘Distance Learning’ will begin April 6, “our site principals have been working very closely with their teachers as they collaborate daily via Zoom and Skype to prepare to bring meaningful and engaging content to CUSD students. District administrators and teachers have embraced the challenge of change in the learning environment and we know that our students will too.” Distance Learning will provide standards-based assignments developed in weeklong blocks, by grade, subject, and course specific teachers.

Last week students and parents received a comprehensive overview of how they will access subject and grade specific curricula and how teacher ‘office hours’ will be facilitated. The Distance Learning Plan states that the district will endeavor to accomplish four goals within a flexible framework, summarized as: blended online and consumable materials content delivery; equitable access to live student-teacher time; monitoring student progress and providing individualized feedback; and opportunities for enrichment, social-emotional learning and intervention.

Dr. Battle, whose Learning Department oversees all K-12 curriculum, began working the week after schools closed with site principals to plan for the possibility of a longer closure. “Our site principals got the ball rolling with their staff early on,” she said “and our teachers have done incredible work to get us to the point where we are ready to welcome our students back, albeit to a very different structure.”

In addition to curriculum development, the district also prepared for Distance Learning by ensuring that all teachers and students had access to an appropriate digital device to use at home. Families received notice that CUSD Chrome Books and/or Internet hotspots were available from the district. Over 300 requests were submitted online with pick-up scheduled this week. The CUSD Technology Department will prepare and distribute the devices.

“While our students and teachers are busy online, our Child Nutrition Service employees will be working to provide meals to all children under the age of 18 in Coronado,” said Assistant Superintendent Donnie Salamanca. Beginning Monday, April 6 the district will offer Grab & Go meal service at Village Elementary and Silver Strand Elementary schools. The drive-up pick-up service will be from 11:00am-1:00pm every Monday (no walk ups or bicycles allowed). Each child will receive a bag that contains five days’ worth of meals for breakfast and lunch. The program is state funded and is available to any child under the age of 18 whether they attend public, private or home school. Meals for the week of 4/13 will be distributed 4/14 due to the holiday.

Although the physical sites remain closed, classified staff and teachers in all departments at CUSD are open and working to serve the community. “With no definitive answers to when or if schools will reopen, we are planning for a variety of scenarios from a potential return in May to no return until fall,” said Superintendent Mueller. In a letter to parents he wrote, “As a staff, our purpose is clear and we will not allow any obstacle to prevent us from providing the resources, support, and encouragement our students need when they need us most. And I believe it is fair to say that they need us now, as we need them.”

 

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Letter from CUSD Governing Board

Dear Stakeholders and Constituents,First and most important, the CUSD Governing Board of Trustees hopes that you and your families are well and adjusting to...
Read more
Education

CUSD Distance Learning Update – DLP to Begin April 6

On Monday, April 6th, Coronado Unified School District will embark on an initiative designed to engage our learners in new and creative ways. Our...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Update from CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller

Good afternoon,The following correspondence regarding an individual connected to two of our schools was sent last night, via our InTouch communication platform, to our Coronado Middle...
Read more
Education

Math Magicians Challenge Offered for Children in Grades K-3

Summer has come early in some ways. While children are out of school for an extended period, the commonly known regression in academic growth,...
Read more
Education

CUSD Update Regarding Distance Learning

Good afternoon,The Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the public health preventive and protective measures to control it are surreal, like nothing else. We are living and...
Read more
Community News

CHS Hosts “Every 15 Minutes” to Prevent Drinking & Driving (Video)

Coronado High School Juniors and Seniors participated in a 24 hour experience to learn more about the negative impacts of drinking and driving using...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Boney’s Bayside Market Resurfacing This Week – Open For Business

Construction Alert!Boney's Bayside Market parking lot will have limited spots available beginning Tuesday, March 31st through Thursday, April 2nd. Feel free to use the...
Read more
Community News

Quarantined in Coronado: Walking in Coronado

Submitted by B. Trottier My wife and I are both over 60, active, and love to walk around Coronado. We do not consider ourselves necessarily...
Read more
Community News

Quarantined in Coronado: Dear Pandemic Diary

Submitted by V. TurnerDear Diary:Record of Current Activities Today during rain and self-enforced quarantine.Start nice cheery fire in fireplace. Put out fire in...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – March 30, 2020

A Special City Council meeting notice has been posted for Tuesday, March 31, at City Hall at 4 p.m. On the agenda is consideration...
Read more
Community News

Local Cases Reach 603; County Restricts Cruise Ships With COVID-19

County COVID-19 Cases Reach 603 Through March 30, a total of 603 COVID-19 cases have been reported in San Diego County, including 84 new cases...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Close Beach for a Few Months to Protect All of Us

Submitted by Rebecca Sauer, RN CPANMy name is Rebecca Sauer, and I am a critical care nurse at UCSD. I am responding to Mayor...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Visitors to Coronado Beach Could be Asymptomatic Carriers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad WillisA letter to Coronado City Manager Blair King Dear Blair,Like many, I was surprised at the city council’s split decision to keep...
Read more

Close Beach for a Few Months to Protect All of Us

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebecca Sauer, RN CPANMy name is Rebecca Sauer, and I am a critical care nurse at UCSD. I am responding to Mayor...
Read more

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more

Good News in the Virus Front

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq. With the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide lockdown in place, economies are getting hammered on a national, state and...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Council Debates and Closes Beach on Weekends, Limits Parks and Ocean Blvd. Parking

With a room full of empty chairs (many watched live online), the City Council started its Special Meeting on March 31 with the Mayor...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado to Close Beach on Weekends and Limit Park Access

At a special meeting on Tuesday, March 31, the Coronado City Council ordered the closure of its beach, including Dog Beach, on weekends, and...
Read more
Business

City of Coronado Projects Millions in Lost Tax Revenue

The future of revenue for Coronado, specifically monies derived from sales tax and Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), will undoubtedly be at an unprecedented low...
Read more
Community News

Neighbor to Neighbor, Block by Block: “N2N” Program to Connect Residents

A silver lining is appearing amidst the coronavirus crisis: Coronado residents now have a wonderful opportunity to connect with their neighbors. Thanks to concerned...
Read more
Community News

Quarantined in Coronado: Escape Into a Favorite Classic or New Book

Growing up much of my young life without television made me an avid reader. Trips to the library were my weekly highlight and I...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.