The County of San Diego has reported the first case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Coronado. The county updates daily its list of cases by City of Residence and Coronado first appeared on the list as of 8am on Friday, March 27. On March 24, the Coronado Unified School District notified staff and parents of Coronado Middle School and Silver Strand Elementary School that an individual connected to the schools had tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

