COVID-19 Update from CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller

“EVERYTHING CAN BE TAKEN AWAY BUT ONE THING: THE LAST OF THE HUMAN FREEDOMS – TO CHOOSE ONE’S ATTITUDE IN ANY GIVEN SET OF CIRCUMSTANCES, TO CHOOSE ONE’S OWN WAY”

-Viktor Frankl

Good afternoon,

The following correspondence regarding an individual connected to two of our schools was sent last night, via our InTouch communication platform, to our Coronado Middle School and Silver Strand Elementary communities. Please be aware that we, as a public school district, are mandated to provide notification if we receive notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that anyone connected to our schools has been confirmed of contracting the CoronaVirus (COVID-19). Some community members have requested additional information and specific details that we, per HIPAA, do not have the authority to share.

We understand that some of our parents did not receive the letter via the InTouch communication platform. In some cases, parents had selected the ‘opt out per recipient’ feature and in other instances, the system stated to us that the message was delivered to the email address on file but community members have let us know that it was not. We will reconcile parent contact information discrepancies between our various communication systems (InTouch, Smore, Text Messaging, etc.) and are investigating why some did not receive the message. In the meantime, all CUSD correspondences will be sent through all of the above named platforms. We apologize in advance if you receive multiple messages from us, but during these rapidly evolving times we want assurances that our shareholders are updated and informed on all relevant developments which impact our CUSD community.

We continue to receive questions regarding an anticipated date when our students may return to school; the short but truthful answer is we don’t know. We simply do not have a definitive answer and to set an arbitrary return date would be a disservice to our community. In these uncertain and ever-evolving times it is our responsibility to plan for a variety of scenarios to ensure a successful transition back: a potential return in April, a potential return in May, or no return until fall 2020. We remain hopeful and optimistic that our students will return this spring, but need to set ourselves and our learners up for success. We will continue to send weekly newsletters to keep our shareholders informed on relevant CUSD / COVID-19 updates. In the absence of updates, please assume the status quo is the most current information we have regarding timelines for students to return.

I am so grateful for the dedicated staff, supportive community, and curious and insightful students we work alongside and serve in Coronado. While we cannot always control what happens, we can control how we respond. I encourage responding to the ever-changing challenges of COVID-19 with kindness, empathy, and humility.

Thank you for your patience and feedback as we navigate these uncharted waters together.

Karl Mueller

Superintendent

Coronado Unified School District

Editor’s Note: Referenced letter above is shown below: