San Diego Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases by City, Age and Gender

Here are the confirmed Coronavirus cases in San Diego County as of 3/22/20 at 10am. This page will continue to be updated. This data is courtesy of the County of San Diego:

Here is the breakdown by age group and gender. Data courtesy of the County of San Diego:

*More information may become available as individual case investigations are completed.

**Percentages may add up to greater than 100% due to rounding.

Some San Diego County cases have been travel-related and did not contract COVID-19 in the County.

COVID-19 now has reached community transmission status, which means people may have contracted the illness elsewhere in the County. This may not necessarily be in the city where they live. These data should not be interpreted as an indication of activity in any specific location. Under a community transmission status, the true prevalence of this disease may not be known as most cases are likely not diagnosed or reported. Data are preliminary and subject to change.

Data Source: WebCMR Communicable Disease Registry

