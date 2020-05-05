Shooting Victim Recovering Post Surgery, Identified as Jacob Mckanry, CHS Senior

Update: Gofundme launched for Jacob McKanry

Jacob Mckanry was shot last night near the 900 block of Orange Avenue. Jacob is 18 and a senior at Coronado High School. According to Jacob’s father, Chris Mckanry, “He was selling a necklace to guy when the guy grabbed the necklace and took off running. Jacob chased him down, tackled him and during the struggle was shot by another guy who was with the buyer – he shot Jacob in the back. An off duty lifeguard was nearby and helped apply pressure to the wound until paramedics arrived.”

Jacob is out of surgery and recovering at UCSD in Hillcrest according to his father, Chris. He went on to share, “It’s been a traumatic experience to say the least. We are able to talk to Jacob on the phone, but we are not able to see him in person due to COVID-19. We are thankful for the care and support from the community.

The Mayor, CHS officials, CHS coaches and hundreds of friends have reached out to give us their prayers and support. It’s been unbelievably overwhelming.”

Mayor Richard Bailey shared this on Facebook:

“The victim, Jacob Mckanry, is a friend of mine and his parents have asked me to share the following: Jacob met two men last night to sell a piece of jewelry. The men attempted to rob Jacob and he was shot in his back. The bullet damaged a lung and his liver, he had surgery last night and is currently at UCSD in Hillcrest in stable condition.

Jacob is a great young man with a bright future. Please join me in praying for Jacob and his parents, Julie and Chris.”

If anyone was a witness to this crime, please call the Coronado Police Department at 619-522-7350