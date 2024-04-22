Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft (4/13-4/19)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and D Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Mundo

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Isabella Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on F Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

4/13/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

26 year old male

4/13/2024: Theft of Shopping Cart – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

59 year old male

4/15/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Ocean Boulevard

29 year old male

4/17/2024: Battery and Parole – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard

29 year old male

4/18/2024: Handicapped Parking Fraud – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

21 year old male

4/18/2024: Grand Theft and Receiving Stolen Property – Felony on 7th Street and C Avenue

40 year old male

4/19/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

40 year old male

4/19/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue

24 year old female





