Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft (4/13-4/19)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and D Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 5th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Mundo
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Isabella Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on D Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on F Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
4/13/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
26 year old male
4/13/2024: Theft of Shopping Cart – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
59 year old male
4/15/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Ocean Boulevard
29 year old male
4/17/2024: Battery and Parole – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard
29 year old male
4/18/2024: Handicapped Parking Fraud – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
21 year old male
4/18/2024: Grand Theft and Receiving Stolen Property – Felony on 7th Street and C Avenue
40 year old male
4/19/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
40 year old male
4/19/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue
24 year old female