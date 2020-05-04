COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Wednesday, May 6, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
UPDATED Shooting on Orange Avenue – Police Looking for Two Suspects

By Coronado Times

UPDATED May 5, 2020 8:27pm – Shooting victim identified as Coronado High School senior, Jacob Mckanry.

UPDATED May 5, 2020 7am – One person was shot on Monday night in an apparent jewelry sale gone wrong. The two suspects are not yet in custody. Police are asking businesses in the area that may have surveillance footage to contact them. The CPD stated:

On Monday, May 4 at 9:31 p.m., our Communications Center received several 911 calls regarding a shooting that had just occurred in the 900 block of Orange Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found one victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a San Diego area hospital

At this point in the investigation, it appears the 18-year-old male victim had arranged to meet the suspects to sell jewelry over an internet app which pairs buyers and sellers. At some point in the transaction, the suspects grabbed the jewelry and shot the victim as they ran off. The suspects are still outstanding. The investigation is ongoing.

The suspects are being described as:
Suspect 1: Hispanic male adult, 20’s, heavy build, curly dark hair, last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and baggy pants.
Suspect 2: Hispanic male adult, 20’s, observed by witnesses removing articles of clothing. No additional information at this time.

The police are asking business owners in the area who may have surveillance footage to call CPD at (619) 522-7350.

May 4, 2020 11pm – There are reports of a shooting in Coronado near the intersection of 10th Street and Orange Avenue. Just before 10pm, Coronado residents took to social media to report hearing gunshots near Starbucks.  At 10:41pm, the Coronado Police Department sent out this alert via Nixle and social media:

Police are investigating a shooting on Orange Ave. near 10th Street. We are looking for two suspects described as 1) Hispanic male adult, heavy build, last seen wearing blue sweatshirt and baggy pants 2) Hispanic male adult, last seen removing his clothes. No vehicle description at this time. Call Police if you have any information.  Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

 

Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

