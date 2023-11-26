Sunday, November 26, 2023
Jean Louise Watson (1927-2023)

Beloved and dedicated long-time resident.

Submitted by the family

A Coronado resident for over 60 years, Jean was born in 1927 to Robert and Beulah Tullar in Lansdowne, PA. At an early age she was exposed to theater and opera, which sparked her love for music. She went on to become an avid flautist, and attended the University of Delaware where she majored in Music Theory. After earning her bachelor’s degree, she taught music in the local high school then worked for American Airlines in Washington DC.    

In 1952, in pursuit of adventure, Jean enlisted in the Navy under the WAVE program – Women Accepted for Voluntary Service. She loved navy life, and her first assignment was in Newport, RI. There, she attended the Navy Line School where she was trained in the security of classified matters. Additional posts included the Naval Training Center in San Diego and Port Deposit, Maryland.  She kept many close and dear friends from her Navy years and developed a camaraderie that endured the challenges of being women in the service and all that it entailed. Their experiences and connection led them to become lifelong friends. 

In 1960, she married Naval Officer George Watson. Soon after, they received orders to Coronado, CA. At that time, women could not have children while in the Navy. So, she resigned to pursue her next adventure – being a mother; a role she cherished. She and George brought two daughters, Carolyn and Anne, into the world. Becoming a mother was a dream fulfilled for her, and she put all of her love and energy to the care and upbringing of her daughters.

Jean’s love of people and her innate kindness was felt throughout our community. Her legacy is her joy of being with people. She loved society and quickly became engaged in life at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school, played the hand bells and sang in the choir. She was a 50 year member of the Coronado Women’s Club, a member of the Crown Garden Club, the San Diego Symphony Women’s Committee and was a founding member of Chapter UD, PEO. A highlight of her volunteer years were the decades she spent at the Presbyterian Church Thrift Cottage where she not only worked but managed the entire shop for years.  

Jean is survived by her daughters Carolyn Waterfall and Anne Stockdale (Taylor), grandchildren G. Bailey Stockdale and Claire Stockdale Deutsch (Jacob) and her first great-grandson, Liam.   

 



