Act of Kindness Just in Time for the Holidays

In a heartwarming gesture of support and gratitude, Holy Joe’s Café, made sure to continue to uphold its mission since 2006, to serve a little bit of home to those who serve our country, by donating a staggering 22 pallets of coffee to Naval Base Point Loma through the command Chaplain James “Jiho” Kim.

Chaplain Kim will ensure its distribution among the military members at Naval Base Point Loma, Naval Base San Diego, Naval Base Coronado, and Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

“When I received a phone call from the Founder and Executive Director of Holy Joe’s Café, Tom Jastermsky, I couldn’t believe his generosity to distribute such a bulk amount of coffee to our military community in San Diego,” said Chaplain Kim.

Volunteer Sailors unloaded the coffee into a warehouse at Harbor Drive Annex. This act of kindness by Holy Joe’s Café comes at the perfect time, just as the holiday season approaches. Holy Joe’s commitment to giving back to those who serve and protect our nation is truly commendable.

“Holy Joe’s Café is known to send free coffee to U.S. military bases worldwide,” Chaplain Kim said. “Holy Joe’s Cafe donation was my prayer being answered as I wondered how to make an impactful holiday ministry, especially reaching out to Sailors who may struggle with seasonal homesickness.”

By providing such a substantial donation of coffee, Holy Joe’s Café aims to bring a sense of warmth and comfort to the military personnel who may be far from their families during this festive period, and the importance of community and collaboration. This act of goodwill serves as a reminder of the unity and appreciation that can be fostered during the holiday season.

“We hope the coffee opens doors for people who may want to talk with a Chaplain,” said Tom Jastermsky. “For people who are dealing with whatever issues, there’ll be someone to talk to with a cup of coffee.”

As the coffee from Holy Joe’s Café is distributed among the military members in and around San Diego, it is sure to bring a sense of comfort, joy, and gratitude. The warmth of a great cup of coffee can provide a moment of respite and a reminder that their service is valued and greatly appreciated.

“It’s more than a cup of coffee, it is a commitment that keeps coffee and conversation flowing,” Jastermsky continued. “For Holy Joe’s, it means a lot to help other people and we just want to give a big thank you for all that service members do.”

“Thank you, Tom and Holy Joe’s Café, for allowing Chaplains to spread love and coffee to our Sailors and Marines,” said Chaplain Kim.

Source: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service





