Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Coronado Crime Report: Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Robbery, Gang Participation

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

Arrests:

Driving without a license or insurance
Aug. 31: A 33-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Assault with (and brandishing) a deadly weapon
Sept. 1: A 64-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for both brandishing a deadly weapon and for assaults with a deadly weapon

Public drunkenness
Sept. 2: A 21-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges. It was 10 days after her 21st birthday.

Driving without a license
Sept. 4: A 25-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Out-of-jurisdiction warrant
Sept. 4: A 24-year-old man was arrested on a warrant from an outside jurisdiction related to felony carjacking charges.

Felony robbery, gang participation
Sept. 5: A 19-year-old man was arrested on felony robbery charges as well as participation in a street gang. The latter charge is what’s known as a “wobbler,” because it can be prosecuted as either a felony or misdemeanor charge.

Out-of-jurisdiction warrant
Sept. 5: A 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant from an outside jurisdiction on misdemeanor charges. It is unclear what those charges were. The man pled guilty in 2016 to resisting arrest and being under the influence of methamphetamine, which at the time, sparked protests on the San Diego State University campus.

Incidents Reported:

August 31

  • General disturbance
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Battery
  • Traffic accident, no injury
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Trespassing
  • Driving under the influence

September 1

  • General disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Assault with a deadly weapon
  • Welfare check (2 incdients)
  • Battery
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)

September 2

  • Grand theft report (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Welfare check
  • Vandalism report
  • Petit theft repot
  • Suspicious vehicle

September 3

  • Welfare check
  • Grand theft report
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Noise disturbance

September 4

  • Traffic accident, no injuries (5 incidents)
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Criminal threats
  • Burglary report
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving
  • General disturbance
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Noise disturbance

September 5

  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Harassing/threatening phone calls
  • Welfare check (2 incidetns)
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • Child abuse report
  • General disturbance

September 6

  • Traffic accident, no injury (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Indecent exposure
  • Vandalism report
  • General disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Petit theft (2 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance



Coronado Times Staff
