Coronado Crime Report: Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Robbery, Gang Participation

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

Arrests:

Driving without a license or insurance

Aug. 31: A 33-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Assault with (and brandishing) a deadly weapon

Sept. 1: A 64-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for both brandishing a deadly weapon and for assaults with a deadly weapon

Public drunkenness

Sept. 2: A 21-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges. It was 10 days after her 21st birthday.

Driving without a license

Sept. 4: A 25-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Out-of-jurisdiction warrant

Sept. 4: A 24-year-old man was arrested on a warrant from an outside jurisdiction related to felony carjacking charges.

Felony robbery, gang participation

Sept. 5: A 19-year-old man was arrested on felony robbery charges as well as participation in a street gang. The latter charge is what’s known as a “wobbler,” because it can be prosecuted as either a felony or misdemeanor charge.

Out-of-jurisdiction warrant

Sept. 5: A 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant from an outside jurisdiction on misdemeanor charges. It is unclear what those charges were. The man pled guilty in 2016 to resisting arrest and being under the influence of methamphetamine, which at the time, sparked protests on the San Diego State University campus.

Incidents Reported:

August 31



General disturbance

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Battery

Traffic accident, no injury

Stolen vehicle report

Traffic accident, minor injury

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Trespassing

Driving under the influence

September 1



General disturbance (3 incidents)

Assault with a deadly weapon

Welfare check (2 incdients)

Battery

Traffic accident, no injuries

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

September 2



Grand theft report (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

Welfare check

Vandalism report

Petit theft repot

Suspicious vehicle

September 3

Welfare check

Grand theft report

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Stolen vehicle report

Noise disturbance

September 4



Traffic accident, no injuries (5 incidents)

Stolen vehicle report

Criminal threats

Burglary report

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Reckless driving

General disturbance

Suspicious vehicle

Noise disturbance

September 5



Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Harassing/threatening phone calls

Welfare check (2 incidetns)

Forgery/fraud report

Child abuse report

General disturbance

September 6



Traffic accident, no injury (2 incidents)

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Indecent exposure

Vandalism report

General disturbance (3 incidents)

Stolen vehicle report

Petit theft (2 incidents)

Noise disturbance





