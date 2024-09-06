Coronado Crime Report: Airport Arrest, Throwing Objects at Moving Vehicles

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Aug. 24 to Aug. 30.

Arrests:

Public drunkenness

Aug. 26: A 28-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Driving with a suspended license

Aug. 26: A 40-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving after his license with either suspended or revoked due to a driving under the influence conviction.

Public drunkenness

Aug. 26: Two men were taken into custody at the same address on misdemeanor charges. They were 25 and 21 years old.

Residential burglary

Aug. 27: A 50-year-old man was arrested on felony, first-degree residential burglary charges, which can apply to both private residences and vehicles. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine. The arrest happened in San Diego.

Assault with a deadly weapon

Aug. 29: A 40-year-old man was arrested at the San Diego International Airport on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious injury. The weapons charge applies to assaults using a weapon other than a firearm.

Incidents Reported:

August 24



Battery

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Assault with a deadly weapon

Domestic violence report

Traffic accident, no injuries

Hit and run, no injuries

Fire in a structure or vehicle

Harassing or threatening phone calls

Vandalism report

Welfare check

General disturbance (2 incidents)

DUI

Noise disturbance

August 25



General disturbance (2 incidents)

Burglary

Welfare check (4 incidents)

Trespassing report

Hit and run, no injuries

Indecent exposure

Traffic accident, minor injury

Fire in structure or vehicle

August 26



Public drunkenness (2 incidents)

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Trespassing

Vandalism report (2 incidents)

Reckless driving

General disturbance (3 incidents)

Hit and run, no injury

Grand theft report

Rape report

Throwing objects at moving vehicles report

August 27



Welfare check (2 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle

General disturbance

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

August 28



Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Noise disturbance ( incidents)

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Hit and run, no injuries

Traffic accident, unknown injury

Traffic accident, no injuries

Traffic accident, minor injuries

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Fire in structure or vehicle

August 29



Criminal threats

Reckless driving

Stolen vehicle report

Harassing or threatening phone calls

Petit theft report

Traffic accident, no injuries

Grand theft report

August 30



Welfare check (3 incidents)

Stolen vehicle report

Petit theft

Temporary restraining order violation report

Public drunkenness

Temporary restraining order violation report

Noise disturbance





