Coronado Crime Report: Airport Arrest, Throwing Objects at Moving Vehicles

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Aug. 24 to Aug. 30.

Arrests:

Public drunkenness
Aug. 26: A 28-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Driving with a suspended license
Aug. 26: A 40-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving after his license with either suspended or revoked due to a driving under the influence conviction.

Public drunkenness
Aug. 26: Two men were taken into custody at the same address on misdemeanor charges. They were 25 and 21 years old.

Residential burglary
Aug. 27: A 50-year-old man was arrested on felony, first-degree residential burglary charges, which can apply to both private residences and vehicles. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine. The arrest happened in San Diego.

Assault with a deadly weapon
Aug. 29: A 40-year-old man was arrested at the San Diego International Airport on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious injury. The weapons charge applies to assaults using a weapon other than a firearm.

Incidents Reported:

August 24

  • Battery
  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Assault with a deadly weapon
  • Domestic violence report
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Fire in a structure or vehicle
  • Harassing or threatening phone calls
  • Vandalism report
  • Welfare check
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • DUI
  • Noise disturbance

August 25

  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Burglary
  • Welfare check (4 incidents)
  • Trespassing report
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Indecent exposure
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Fire in structure or vehicle

August 26

  • Public drunkenness (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Trespassing
  • Vandalism report (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving
  • General disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Hit and run, no injury
  • Grand theft report
  • Rape report
  • Throwing objects at moving vehicles report

August 27

  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • General disturbance
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)

August 28

  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance ( incidents)
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Traffic accident, unknown injury
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Traffic accident, minor injuries
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Fire in structure or vehicle

August 29

  • Criminal threats
  • Reckless driving
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Harassing or threatening phone calls
  • Petit theft report
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Grand theft report

August 30

  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Petit theft
  • Temporary restraining order violation report
  • Public drunkenness
  • Temporary restraining order violation report
  • Noise disturbance



