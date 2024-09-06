Coronado Crime Report: Airport Arrest, Throwing Objects at Moving Vehicles

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Aug. 24 to Aug. 30.
Arrests:
Public drunkenness
Aug. 26: A 28-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges.
Driving with a suspended license
Aug. 26: A 40-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving after his license with either suspended or revoked due to a driving under the influence conviction.
Public drunkenness
Aug. 26: Two men were taken into custody at the same address on misdemeanor charges. They were 25 and 21 years old.
Residential burglary
Aug. 27: A 50-year-old man was arrested on felony, first-degree residential burglary charges, which can apply to both private residences and vehicles. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine. The arrest happened in San Diego.
Assault with a deadly weapon
Aug. 29: A 40-year-old man was arrested at the San Diego International Airport on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious injury. The weapons charge applies to assaults using a weapon other than a firearm.
Incidents Reported:
August 24
- Battery
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Assault with a deadly weapon
- Domestic violence report
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Fire in a structure or vehicle
- Harassing or threatening phone calls
- Vandalism report
- Welfare check
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- DUI
- Noise disturbance
August 25
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Burglary
- Welfare check (4 incidents)
- Trespassing report
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Indecent exposure
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Fire in structure or vehicle
August 26
- Public drunkenness (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Trespassing
- Vandalism report (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving
- General disturbance (3 incidents)
- Hit and run, no injury
- Grand theft report
- Rape report
- Throwing objects at moving vehicles report
August 27
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle
- General disturbance
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
August 28
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Noise disturbance ( incidents)
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Traffic accident, unknown injury
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Traffic accident, minor injuries
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Fire in structure or vehicle
August 29
- Criminal threats
- Reckless driving
- Stolen vehicle report
- Harassing or threatening phone calls
- Petit theft report
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Grand theft report
August 30
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Stolen vehicle report
- Petit theft
- Temporary restraining order violation report
- Public drunkenness
- Temporary restraining order violation report
- Noise disturbance