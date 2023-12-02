Saturday, December 2, 2023
Pedestrian Fatality in Coronado After Being Hit by Vehicle

Traffic officers are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that occurred this evening at 6:50pm in the 1000 block of Fifth Street. A witness stated that the pedestrian walked between two parked cars into the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. It does not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Source: City of Coronado Police Department Facebook Post

No other details have been released at this time. This story will be updated when more information is available.

 

