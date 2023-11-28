Coronado Crime Report: Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public (11/18-11/24)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and F Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Country Club Lane and 8th Street

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Ynez Place and Adella Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue and 10th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

11/18/2023: Parole – Felony on 600 block of Ocean Boulevard

37 year old male

11/19/2023: Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor on 300 block of G Avenue

31 year old male

11/19/2023: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and F Avenue

22 year old male

11/20/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75

33 year old male

11/21/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Glorietta Place

24 year old female

11/21/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 200 block of Prospect Place

33 year old male

11/21/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 10th Street

57 year old male

11/22/2023: Traffic Accident Resulting in Injury and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony on 100 block of Rendova Circle

49 year old male

11/22/2023: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Inadequate Rear Lighting Equipment – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

56 year old male

11/23/2023: Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public and Not Being the Registered Owner of the Handgun – Felony on 1100 block of 4th Street

24 year old male





