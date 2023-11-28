Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Coronado Crime Report: Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public (11/18-11/24)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and F Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Country Club Lane and 8th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Country Club Lane and 8th Street
Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Ynez Place and Adella Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue and 10th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

11/18/2023: Parole – Felony on 600 block of Ocean Boulevard
37 year old male

11/19/2023: Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor on 300 block of G Avenue
31 year old male

11/19/2023: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and F Avenue
22 year old male

11/20/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75
33 year old male

11/21/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Glorietta Place
24 year old female

11/21/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 200 block of Prospect Place
33 year old male

11/21/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 10th Street
57 year old male

11/22/2023: Traffic Accident Resulting in Injury and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony on 100 block of Rendova Circle
49 year old male

11/22/2023: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Inadequate Rear Lighting Equipment – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue
56 year old male

11/23/2023: Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public and Not Being the Registered Owner of the Handgun – Felony on 1100 block of 4th Street
24 year old male



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

