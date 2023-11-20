Coronado Crime Report: Carrying a Concealed Firearm (11/11-11/17)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on F Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and E Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Arrests:
11/11/2023: Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of Orange Avenue
43 year old male
11/11/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street and H Avenue
30 year old male
11/12/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Sap or Similar Weapon – Felony
39 year old male
11/12/2023: Assault and False Imprisonment of Another Person – Felony on 1100 block of Pine Street
54 year old male
11/12/2023: False Imprisonment of Another Person and Domestic Battery – Felony on 1400 block of Leyte Road
24 year old male
11/16/2023: Malicious Mischief and Resisting Arrest – Felony on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard
36 year old male
11/17/2023: Carrying a Concealed Firearm and Possession of Ammunition as a Convicted Felon – Felony on 1200 block of 1st Street
31 year old male
11/17/2023: Carrying a Concealed Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 1200 block of 1st Street
26 year old female
11/17/2023: False Imprisonment of Another Person and Domestic Battery – Felony on Margarita Avenue and 6th Street
27 year old male