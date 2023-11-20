Coronado Crime Report: Carrying a Concealed Firearm (11/11-11/17)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on F Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and E Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

11/11/2023: Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of Orange Avenue

43 year old male

11/11/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street and H Avenue

30 year old male

11/12/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Sap or Similar Weapon – Felony

39 year old male

11/12/2023: Assault and False Imprisonment of Another Person – Felony on 1100 block of Pine Street

54 year old male

11/12/2023: False Imprisonment of Another Person and Domestic Battery – Felony on 1400 block of Leyte Road

24 year old male

11/16/2023: Malicious Mischief and Resisting Arrest – Felony on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard

36 year old male

11/17/2023: Carrying a Concealed Firearm and Possession of Ammunition as a Convicted Felon – Felony on 1200 block of 1st Street

31 year old male

11/17/2023: Carrying a Concealed Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 1200 block of 1st Street

26 year old female

11/17/2023: False Imprisonment of Another Person and Domestic Battery – Felony on Margarita Avenue and 6th Street

27 year old male





