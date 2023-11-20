Monday, November 20, 2023
Coronado Crime Report: Carrying a Concealed Firearm (11/11-11/17)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on F Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and E Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

11/11/2023: Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of Orange Avenue
43 year old male

11/11/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street and H Avenue
30 year old male

11/12/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Sap or Similar Weapon – Felony
39 year old male

11/12/2023: Assault and False Imprisonment of Another Person – Felony on 1100 block of Pine Street
54 year old male

11/12/2023: False Imprisonment of Another Person and Domestic Battery – Felony on 1400 block of Leyte Road
24 year old male

11/16/2023: Malicious Mischief and Resisting Arrest – Felony on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard
36 year old male

11/17/2023: Carrying a Concealed Firearm and Possession of Ammunition as a Convicted Felon – Felony on 1200 block of 1st Street
31 year old male

11/17/2023: Carrying a Concealed Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 1200 block of 1st Street
26 year old female

11/17/2023: False Imprisonment of Another Person and Domestic Battery – Felony on Margarita Avenue and 6th Street
27 year old male



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

