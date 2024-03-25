Monday, March 25, 2024
Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Invasion of Privacy (3/16-3/22)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street
Injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and A Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on H Avenue and 1st Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Major injury reported.

Arrests:

3/16/2024: Criminal Invasion of Privacy and Unlawful Loitering – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
39 year old male

3/16/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and E Avenue
29 year old male

3/16/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 5th Street and Orange Avenue
56 year old female

3/18/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Adella Avenue
41 year old male

3/22/2024: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 100 block of D Avenue
43 year old male

3/22/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Improper Safety Restraints for Children in Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 200 block of C Avenue
25 year old male

3/22/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and B Avenue
30 year old male

3/22/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 300 block of Alameda Avenue
29 year old male



