Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Battery (4/6-4/12)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Hit and Run on 4th Street and Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Road
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard and 1st Street
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on I Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
4/6/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Olive Avenue
40 year old male
4/6/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 3rd Street
21 year old male
4/7/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue
32 year old female
4/8/2024: Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of Leyte Road
27 year old female
4/10/2024: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive
28 year old male
4/11/2024: Malicious Mischief – Felony on 1000 block of 1st Street
31 year old male
4/12/2024: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 2nd Street
22 year old male
4/12/2024: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of Silver Strand
53 year old male
4/12/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue
51 year old male