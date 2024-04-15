Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Battery (4/6-4/12)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on 4th Street and Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Road

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard and 1st Street

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on I Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

4/6/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Olive Avenue

40 year old male

4/6/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 3rd Street

21 year old male

4/7/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue

32 year old female

4/8/2024: Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of Leyte Road

27 year old female

4/10/2024: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

28 year old male

4/11/2024: Malicious Mischief – Felony on 1000 block of 1st Street

31 year old male

4/12/2024: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 2nd Street

22 year old male

4/12/2024: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of Silver Strand

53 year old male

4/12/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue

51 year old male





