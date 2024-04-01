Coronado Crime Report: Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property (3/23-3/29)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Prospect Place

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Half Moon Bend

Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand War and Guadalcanal Road

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 8th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and Avenida Del Sol

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

3/23/2024: Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property – Felony on 1700 block of Avenida Del Sol

28 year old male

3/23/2024: Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property – Felony on 1700 block of Avenida Del Sol

32 year old female

3/25/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard

36 year old male

3/26/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard

21 year old male

3/28/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 5th Street

59 year old female

3/29/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 6th Street

40 year old female





