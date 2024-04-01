Monday, April 1, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property (3/23-3/29)

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Prospect Place
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on A Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Half Moon Bend
Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand War and Guadalcanal Road
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 8th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and Avenida Del Sol
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and A Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

3/23/2024: Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property – Felony on 1700 block of Avenida Del Sol
28 year old male

3/23/2024: Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property – Felony on 1700 block of Avenida Del Sol
32 year old female

3/25/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard
36 year old male

3/26/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard
21 year old male

3/28/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 5th Street
59 year old female

3/29/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 6th Street
40 year old female



